Shafali Verma backs India's middle order to shine in Women's Asia Cup semi-final

India opener Shafali Verma has voiced strong support for the team's middle-order ahead of their crucial Women's Asia Cup semi-final against Bangladesh, asserting that a few low-scoring games should not overshadow their capabilities.

IMAGE: Shafali Verma goes into the Asia Cup semis with confidence after good performances against Bangladesh in the past. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Shafali Verma has backed India's middle-order batters, including Bharti Fulmali and Richa Ghosh, to perform well in the Women's Asia Cup semi-final against Bangladesh.

Despite recent low scores, Verma believes the middle order's quality will prevail in the crucial match.

The Indian team has utilised a four-day break for recovery and practice, ensuring they are well-prepared for the semi-final.

Verma will draw confidence from her past performances against Bangladesh but plans to approach the upcoming match with a fresh mindset.

The team is familiar with the Dubai conditions, which offer some assistance to spinners, and are prepared for the turning wickets.

India opener Shafali Verma on Wednesday backed the team's middle-order to come good in the women's Asian Cup semi-final against Bangladesh, saying a few low-scoring games should not be a concern ahead of the crucial clash. India will take on Bangladesh in the semi-final on Thursday.

Middle Order Confidence

India's middle order has struggled for runs in the last three matches, but Shafali insisted there was no reason to panic. "Well, I would say there is a bit of bad days. But they all are very good players. They all are very good batters. And just talking about Bharti (Fulmali) and Richa (Ghosh), they all are very good finishers and even doing the great thing in middle order as well. So, I am pretty sure they will do well for our team," she said.

Preparation and Conditions

India have had four days to prepare for the semi-final, with Shafali saying the break helped the players recover and train well.

"We had good preparation. We got four days of break and on those days we recovered well and we did practice as well. So, we all are ready for the semis," Shafali said.

Shafali has enjoyed some memorable outings against Bangladesh in recent times when asked if those performances would give her added confidence going into the semis, the opener said: "Whenever I go to bat, it just starts from zero. But what came from that innings is just confidence. So, I will take that confidence and just start from zero again," she said.

On the possibility of changes to India's playing XI, Shafali said the decision rested with captain Harmanpreet Kaur. "I am not a captain. So, captain will decide this. So, I just try to play my best," she said.

The Dubai conditions have offered some assistance to spinners, but Shafali feels the players are familiar with the conditions.

"Yeah, of course, conditions are similar to India. So, we all know the condition. There is a bit of turn in the wicket. So, we all are prepared about that and even I also know about the conditions. So, I just go out there and just take time and just go out there and enjoy it," she said.