News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shafali, Harmanpreet climb ICC T20 Rankings

Shafali, Harmanpreet climb ICC T20 Rankings

Source: PTI
July 16, 2024 16:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shafali Varma

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI Women/X

India opener Shafali Verma on Tuesday moved to 15th place while her skipper Harmanpreet Kaur climbed to the 12th spot in the latest ICC T20 rankings, following their strong performances in the series against South Africa.

Harmanpreet has moved up three places and now has 613 rating points while Shafali rose two rungs to share the 15th spot with New Zealand's Amelia Kerr and Danni Wyatt from England.

The swashbuckling Smriti Mandhana continues to be the top-ranked Indian batter as she remained static on the fifth spot.

 

In the bowlers' list, the seasoned Deepti Sharma continued her stay at the third place.

Radha Yadav moved eight spots to 15th while Pooja Vastrakar climbed up six places to 23rd and Shreyanka Patil rose nine rungs to 60th.

England spinner Sarah Glenn has claimed a new career-high rating of 768 points. She has claimed eight wickets through four matches of England's ongoing T20I series at home against New Zealand.

This has allowed the right-armer to maintain her place as the No.2 ranked T20I bowler in the world.

The only player in front of Glenn in the ratings is teammate and fellow spinner Sophie Ecclestone and she also has eight scalps from the first four matches of the five-game series. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Internet joke backfires miserably on Yuvraj and Co.
Internet joke backfires miserably on Yuvraj and Co.
Grand homecoming for Hardik Pandya in Vadodara
Grand homecoming for Hardik Pandya in Vadodara
Para-shuttler Manasi rips into Yuvi, Bhajji
Para-shuttler Manasi rips into Yuvi, Bhajji
FMCG, telecom and select IT shares zoom
FMCG, telecom and select IT shares zoom
Meet Usha Vance, Trump's VP pick's Indian-origin wife
Meet Usha Vance, Trump's VP pick's Indian-origin wife
VIP chief Mukesh Sahani's father found murdered
VIP chief Mukesh Sahani's father found murdered
SC gets 2 new judges, to regain full strength
SC gets 2 new judges, to regain full strength

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

'His Bowling In Final Was Extraordinary'

'His Bowling In Final Was Extraordinary'

The Highs, The Lows At Euro 2024

The Highs, The Lows At Euro 2024

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances