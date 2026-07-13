Senuja Wekunagoda's unbeaten 203 puts Sri Lanka U19 in command

Senuja Wekunagoda's magnificent unbeaten double century of 203 runs propelled Sri Lanka Under-19 to a commanding position against India Under-19 on the opening day of the first Youth Test in Galle.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka Under-19's Senuja Wekunagoda celebrates after completing his double century on Day 1 of the first Youth Test in Galle on Monday. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/Instagram

Key Points Senuja Wekunagoda scored an unbeaten 203 runs, guiding Sri Lanka U-19 to a strong total of 344/4 on Day 1 of the first Youth Test against India U-19.

Sri Lanka recovered from an early setback of 3/2, largely due to Wekunagoda's partnerships with Vimath Dinsara and Kavija Gamage.

Indian pacer Kavya Paresh Patel took two early wickets, but the bowlers struggled to contain the Sri Lankan batsmen thereafter.

India used seven bowlers, toiling for wickets throughout the 89 overs bowled on the opening day.

An imposing unbeaten double hundred from Senuja Wekunagoda helped Sri Lanka Under-19 take control of the first Youth Test against India Under-19, as they posted a huge 344/4 on the opening day, in Galle, on Monday.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka were reduced to 3/2 in the third over but recovered from the disastrous start to move to a strong position, thanks to one-down Wekunagoda's exploits.

Wekunagoda's Dominant Performance

Wekunagoda was still going strong, batting on 203 not out off 227 balls at stumps. He has already hit 31 boundaries.

Giving him company was Chamika Heenatigala on 33 off 77 balls, having struck two fours and one six. Captain Vimath Dinsara (52) and Kavija Gamage (49) were the other notable contributors for the home side.

India's Early Breakthroughs and Subsequent Struggle

It was, however, the Indians who rattled the home side early in the first morning with pacer Kavya Paresh Patel removing both openers Dimantha Mahavithana (2) and Dulnith Sigera (0) in his first two opening overs.

But the Indians could not capitalise on the advantage and allowed the Sri Lankans to fight back. Wekunagoda first stitched a 143-run stand with Dinsara for the third wicket and then partnered with Gamage for another 128 runs for the fourth wicket.

Wekunagoda got another useful ally in Heenatigala with whom he joined hands for another 70 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket before the stumps.

Bowling Efforts and Series Context

Besides Patel (2/54), Pranav Ragavendra and Yashbardhan Chauhan took a wicket each for India.

India used as many as seven bowlers as they had to toil for the wickets during the 89 overs they sent down on Monday. Sri Lanka had earlier clinched the three-match Youth ODI series 2-1.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka U-19: 344/4 in 89 overs (Senuja Wekunagoda 203 not out, Vimath Dinsara 52; Kavya Paresh Patel 2/54).