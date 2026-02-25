Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Railways, Gujarat Secure Wins at Kabaddi Championship

Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Indian Railways, and Gujarat showcased their kabaddi prowess with dominant wins on the opening day of the 72nd Senior Nationals Men's Kabaddi Championship in Vadodara.

Key Points Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Indian Railways, and Gujarat started strong with victories in the 72nd Senior Nationals Men's Kabaddi Championship.

Gujarat's Mitesh Prajapati delivered a standout performance, scoring 21 points in his team's victory.

Indian Railways, last year's runners-up, dominated their match against Odisha with Narender Kandola contributing 16 points.

Tamil Nadu showcased a dominant performance, securing a 59-point win against Manipur.

Uttar Pradesh, led by Pro Kabaddi League star Arjun Deshwal, narrowly defeated Vidarbha in a closely contested match.

Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Indian Railways and Gujarat registered victories in their respective fixtures on the opening day of the 72nd Senior Nationals Men's Kabaddi Championship here on Tuesday.

A total of 29 teams, divided into eight pools, are participating in the championship. Eight matches were played on Day 1 across Pools A to H.

There were some notable individual performances with Gujarat's Mitesh Prajapati scoring 21 points to play a decisive role in his team's victory. Vidarbha's Adesh Warkhade also stood out with an impressive 28-point effort, though the team fell short in a closely contested four-point defeat.

Day 1 Kabaddi Match Highlights

In Pool A, Chandigarh displayed complete dominance, recording a 44-point win with a 76â 32 victory over Jharkhand.

The Pool B encounter saw last year's runners-up Indian Railways produce another strong performance as they defeated Odisha 73â 23 by a 50-point margin.

Narender Kandola scored 16 points and ensured his team remains in a comfortable lead enroute their dominating win.

The Pool C match between Punjab and Gujarat turned out to be a closely fought contest, with Gujarat edging past Punjab 46â 44.

In Pool D, Tamil Nadu delivered one of the most dominant performances of the day, overpowering Manipur 75â 16 to seal a 59-point win.

The other match in the pool saw Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha involved in a tight contest, with Uttar Pradesh recording a narrow four-point victory.

UP Captain Arjun Deshwal, who starred for Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season12 scored 15 points and led his team to victory.

In Pool E, Haryana emerged victorious against Andhra Pradesh, registering a 49â 32 win. The second match of Pool E saw Jammu & Kashmir defeat Telangana 43â 34. The Pool F contest between Kerala and Bihar also produced a close encounter, with Bihar securing a three-point win.