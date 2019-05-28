News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Selfie obsessed to always in gym: Rohit spills the beans

Selfie obsessed to always in gym: Rohit spills the beans

May 28, 2019 08:28 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya features in most of Rohit’s answers. Photograph: BCCI

Ahead of the International Cricket Council World Cup, Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma revealed fun facts about his teammates in a video posted by the official handle of the ICC on Twitter.

 

Rohit was asked to reveal which teammate is obsessed with selfies, spends most of his time in gym or watches romantic comedies the most and much more.

Don’t be surprised that the mercurial all-rounder Hardik Pandya featured in most of his answers. They don't call him The Hitman for nothing as he also took the blame on himself on some occasions.

Take the look at the video:

 

Rediff Sports Desk
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

Limited overs' Cup, unlimited tactics...

Limited overs' Cup, unlimited tactics...

10 GREATEST World Cup matches

10 GREATEST World Cup matches

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
          