Selection meeting delayed! Indian team for West Indies ODIs to be named tonight

The Indian cricket selection committee is poised to announce the squads for the West Indies ODIs and T20Is, with key players like Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant set to make their much-awaited return to the ODI setup.

IMAGE: A fit-again Hardik Pandya is set to make a comeback to the ODI team for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant are anticipated to return to India's ODI squad for the West Indies series, bolstering the team's strength.

K L Rahul is likely to be named Shubman Gill's deputy for the ODI series, with Shreyas Iyer leading the Asian Games squad.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is expected to fill the crucial No. 4 batting position in the absence of Shreyas Iyer.

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set for a recall to the ODI squad after missing the England series.

The selection committee meeting to pick the Indian team for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies has been postponed to 7pm, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Ajit Agarkar-led committee will name India's 15-member squad for the West Indies series starting on September 27.

Key Player Comebacks

A fit-again Hardik Pandya is set to make a comeback to the ODI team, while Rishabh Pant could also make a surprise return to the 50-overs set-up.

K L Rahul is also likely to be named as Shubman Gill's deputy in absence of Shreyas Iyer, who will lead the Indian team in the Asian Games. Ruturaj Gaikwad is expected to take the No 4 slot in the line-up in Iyer's absence.

Will Agarkar Get An Extension?

The T20I squad for the West Indies series is almost expected to be a mirror image of the Asian Games squad with the matches scheduled to start from October 6.

Agarkar, who will be in Delhi for the team selection meeting, is likely to have a discussion with BCCI's top officials on whether he will be given extension till the end of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was not picked for the ODI series in England, is set to earn a recall with Harsh Dubey picking up an injured during the recent Duleep Trophy.

Mohammed Siraj was not a part of the ODI squad in England but he is supposed to comeback alongside Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna and Prince Yadav, all of whom played the last series.

Jasprit Bumrah won't be available due to his Asian Games commitment.

India vs West Indies 2026: Full Schedule

ODI Series:

1st ODI: Sunday, 27 September 2026 - Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram (2:00 PM IST)

2nd ODI: Wednesday, 30 September 2026 - Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (2:00 PM IST)

3rd ODI: Saturday, 3 October 2026 - Maharaja Yadvindra Singh PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh (2:00 PM IST)

T20I Series: