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Seize IPL chances, says Nissanka after strong showing for DC

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
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April 09, 2026 10:19 IST

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Pathum Nissanka calls IPL a dream platform for Sri Lankan players after his 41-run knock for Delhi Capitals, stressing the need to seize opportunities despite a narrow loss to Gujarat Titans.

Pathum Nissanka lead Delhi Capitals' chase against Gujarat Titans with a 24-ball 41 but in vain as DC lost the match by 1 run, in New Delhi on Wednesday

IMAGE: Pathum Nissanka lead Delhi Capitals' chase against Gujarat Titans with a 24-ball 41 but in vain as DC lost the match by 1 run, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Pathum Nissanka believes that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a dream opportunity for Sri Lankan players, and those who get a chance must seize it with strong performances.

Key Points

  • Nissanka stressed that players must seize chances and perform strongly when given opportunities.
  • He acknowledged that injuries to teammates have opened doors for others in the squad.
  • The batter scored a quickfire 41 off 24 balls for Delhi Capitals against Gujarat Titans.
  • Nissanka credited Rahul’s experience and guidance for helping him adapt to different venues.
 

Despite some teammates missing out due to injuries, Sri Lankan Nissanka stressed the importance of stepping up, adapting quickly, and making the most of the moment with the Capitals.

"Every Sri Lankan desires to play in the IPL, and if somebody gets a chance, they need to play well. A couple of players aren't playing because they are injured, but we are getting a chance, and we have to play well," Nissanka told reporters.

- ALSO READ: 10 Nail-Biting Finishes In IPL history

Nissanka played a handy innings for DC against the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday, slamming 41 off 24 balls, his innings laced with six fours and a 6.

DC opted to bowl first, and knocks from GT skipper Shubman Gill (70 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes), Washington Sundar (55 in 32 balls, with six fours and two sixes), and Jos Buttler (52 in 27 balls, with three fours and five sixes) took GT to 210/4.

Chasing a massive target of 211, Nissanka stitched an impressive opening stand with KL Rahul, adding 76 runs in just 8 overs. However, DC batters' efforts went in vain as they lost to GT by just one run.

Nissanka also reflected on his opening stand with Rahul, stating that he and KL Rahul focused on attacking during the power play as part of their game plan and built a strong partnership.

He credited Rahul's experience and advice for helping him adapt to different venues, while emphasising his own self-belief and commitment to give his best every time he steps out to bat.

"Rahul and I tried to dominate in the power play. I think that's our game plan. We batted really well today. He shares his experience and gives me some tips on how to play in these venues. I try to do my best every time because I trust myself, I believe in it, and I go and do it," he added.

Following this loss, DC is standing at fourth spot in the table with two wins and a loss, while GT has come to sixth spot with a win and two losses.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho

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