The upcoming IPL players' auction on December 16 promises an exciting mix of emerging talent like Aaryavir Sehwag and established international players, alongside significant availability concerns for some top foreign pacers.

IMAGE: Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir has registered for the IPL 2027 auction at a base price of Rs 30 lakh. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir is among 994 uncapped players registered for the IPL auction on December 16.

Australian pacers Scott Boland and Jhye Richardson have entered the auction despite limited availability for the tournament.

U-19 stars Aaryavir and Mohit Ulva, key to India's recent U-19 Asia Cup triumph, are listed at a base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Veteran Indian internationals Ishant Sharma and Nitish Rana are also listed as uncapped players with a base price of Rs 50 lakh due to IPL rules.

Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir is among the 994 uncapped players who have registered for the IPL players' auction on December 16, while Australian pacers Scott Boland and Jhye Richardson have also entered the fray despite their limited availability.

The auction is scheduled to be held on December 16 in Goa.

Foreign Player Availability Concerns

Boland, whose two games in the IPL came way back in 2016, is on the auction register at a base price of Rs one crore but he is not expected to be available for the tournament.

Richardson, who was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 14 crore ahead of the 2021 season, has thrown his hat into the ring at a maximum base price of Rs 2 crore but is available only for half of the tournament.

He has played for Australia across all formats.

David Warner, an IPL veteran who last featured in the competition in 2024, has set his base price at Rs 2 crore. He may not find any takers but availability is not an issue for the retired international.

New Zealand batter Bevon-John Jacobs has entered the auction despite being available for only 10 per cent of the tournament while England's Sam Billings would be available for 80 percent of the league duration.

Foreign player availability is usually a talking point before every IPL.

Mitchell Starc not being available in the first half of IPL 2026 was a big setback for Delhi Capitals. Starc has not made himself available for IPL 2027 and so is the case with fellow Australian Travis Head.

Aaryavir, Mohit Ulva Among Uncapped Players

Under-19 stars Aaryavir and Mohit Ulva have entered the auction at a base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Both played a big part in India's triumph in the recent U-19 Asia Cup in Oman, especially in the final against Pakistan. Aaryavir was adjudged player of the tournament for amassing over 361 runs in five innings.

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma and batter Nitish Rana too feature among the uncapped players despite being India internationals. They both have a rich IPL experience, having played more than 100 games.

As per IPL rules, an Indian who has not played international cricket in five years goes back into the auction as an uncapped player.

Both have a base price of Rs 50 lakh. The other India players who are listed as uncapped include Mandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Navdeep Saini and Chetan Sakariya.