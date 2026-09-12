Sehwag to Host Rise and Fall

Rise and Fall Season 2 will feature Virender Sehwag as host, with 15 celebrities divided into Rulers and Workers, navigating power, money, alliances and shifting strategies.

IMAGE: Virender Sehwag is expected to bring his straight-talking style to the show. Photographs: Screengrab via MX Player by Prime Video/YouTube

Key Points Virender Sehwag will host Rise and Fall Season 2, marking his streaming debut as a reality show host.

15 celebrities will compete as Rulers and Workers across the show's contrasting penthouse and basement settings.

Sehwag says the game's shifting power, strategy and uncertainty make it similar to the unpredictability of cricket.

The first look at Rise and Fall Season 2 is out, with Virender Sehwag stepping in as the host.

Known for his aggressive batting and outspoken humour, Sehwag -- the only Indian to score two Test triple tons -- will make his streaming debut as a reality show host, bringing his straight-talking style to a game built around shifting power and fortunes.

The promo shows Sehwag reflecting on life's ups and downs before entering the unpredictable world of the show, where no position is secure and every decision can change the game.

The second season will feature 15 celebrities divided into two groups -- Rulers and Workers. The Rulers live in the privileges of the penthouse, while the Workers operate from the basement.

Power, money, alliances and strategy will drive the game, with contestants forced to make calculated moves as rivalries form and positions change.

Sehwag follows former India captain Rohit Sharma, who will make his OTT debut on SonyLiv soon.

Sehwag Brings Cricket Lessons to Reality TV

Sehwag said cricket had taught him that 'no match is won before the final ball' and that the show takes that uncertainty to another level.

'As a host, what excites me about this game is that there are no easy wins and no fixed positions,' he said.

'The biggest challenge isn't just getting to the top but knowing how to stay there.'

He said that contestants would have to know when to attack, defend and read the game before circumstances changed.

'You have to know when to attack, when to defend, and, most importantly, when to read the game before it reads you. With money, strategy, and shifting equations in play, there's no room for complacency.

'I'm looking forward to watching the contestants navigate the game, take risks, make alliances and show what they're really made of,' Sehwag added.

'Fresh Energy, Fearless Personality'

Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of AVOD Content at Prime Video India, said the response to the first season encouraged the makers to continue the format with a new set of personalities.

Sehwag's wit, spontaneity and fearless personality would bring a new energy to the show, Dusad added.

'With Virender Sehwag stepping in as host, we're bringing a whole new energy to the show; his wit, spontaneity, and fearless personality make him an exciting fit for the game,' Dusad said.

Rise and Fall Season 2 is an MX Original produced by Banijay Asia and originally created by Studio Lambert in the UK.