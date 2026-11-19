Aaryavir Sehwag, son of cricketing legend Virender Sehwag, has earned widespread respect and proved his talent by being named player of the tournament in India's triumphant U-19 Asia Cup campaign.

IMAGE: Aaryavir Sehwag won the Player of the Tournament trophy, tallying 361 runs in India's U-19 Asia Cup title-winning campaign. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Aaryavir Sehwag was named player of the tournament in the recent junior Asia Cup, scoring 361 runs including a century and three fifties.

He scored a crucial 58 in the all-important final against Pakistan, contributing to India's thrilling one-wicket win.

Virender Sehwag expressed happiness that Aaryavir scored "big" runs, earning respect despite criticism due to his famous surname, as he told PTI on Thursday.

Senior Sehwag believes Aaryavir has proved his talent in front of the world and will now receive the country's love going forward.

The criticism comes along with a famous surname cannot be controlled but Aaryavir earned the much needed respect of the cricketing world, piling "big" runs in India's triumphant U-19 Asia Cup campaign, said his father Virender Sehwag on Thursday.

Aaryavir's Stellar Performance In Asia Cup

Aaryavir was named player of the tournament in the recent junior Asia Cup after scoring 361 runs that included a century and three fifties. He scored a crucial 58 in the all-important final against Pakistan.

"I am happy that Aryavir Sehwag contributed to India U19's Asia Cup triumph and especially in the final against Pakistan. He didn't just score runs; he hit big scores as well. I want to congratulate the whole team on this victory.

"I always used to have this chat with him (Aryavir) that you need to score big if you want respect, and that's what he has achieved in this tournament," senior Sehwag told PTI.

Sehwag said Aaryavir has proved his talent in front of the world and now it is all about scoring big runs consistently.

"Till the time you see a player play, you only go by the name. Then, when he or she performs, you say that they have talent. Aryavir also had to face a lot of criticism because of his surname."

"Maybe in the future as well, he will have to face the same, but now everyone knows he has the talent and he can perform, so in my opinion he will only get the country's love going forward," said the former India opener.

Sehwag had a heartwarming video call with Aaryavir following India's thrilling one wicket win over Pakistan in Oman. India came from the brink to chase down 338 in a high-pressure summit clash.