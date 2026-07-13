SEE: Yastika Bhatia relives her maiden Test century at Lord's

In a video clip posted by BCCI on X, Yastika relives her struggles before her historic Test ton at Lord's on Sunday.

SEE: Yastika Bhatia plays a shot en route her ton at Lord's. VIDEO: BCCI

India's Yastika Bhatia became the first-ever woman to score a Test century at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Key Points India's Yastika Bhatia became the first-ever woman to score a Test century at Lord's.

She recounts her journey to the historic ton with Smriti Mandhana.

On day three of the one-off Test against England, the left-handed batter reached to the three-figure mark in 145 deliveries, off 12 boundaries.

After day's play, in a chat with senior teammate Smriti Mandhana Bhatia relived the historic knock.