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SEE: Yastika Bhatia relives her maiden Test century at Lord's

By REDIFF CRICKET July 13, 2026 12:12 IST 1 Minute Read
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In a video clip posted by BCCI on X, Yastika relives her struggles before her historic Test ton at Lord's on Sunday.

 

SEE: Yastika Bhatia plays a shot en route her ton at Lord's. VIDEO: BCCI

India's Yastika Bhatia became the first-ever woman to score a Test century at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Key Points

  • India's Yastika Bhatia became the first-ever woman to score a Test century at Lord's.
  • She recounts her journey to the historic ton with Smriti Mandhana.

On day three of the one-off Test against England, the left-handed batter reached to the three-figure mark in 145 deliveries, off 12 boundaries.

After day's play, in a chat with senior teammate Smriti Mandhana Bhatia relived the historic knock.

Yastika Bhatia plays a shot en route her ton at Lord's

 

More News Coverage

Yastika BhatiaBCCIIndiaSmriti MandhanaEngland

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