SEE: WWE Fans Create Stunning Rey Mysterio Rangoli

WWE champions Drew McIntyre and Rey Mysterio connected with their massive Indian fanbase, extending warm Diwali wishes and receiving a unique Rangoli tribute

IMAGE: WWE fans created a colourful rangoli featuring Rey Mysterio's iconic mask as a special Diwali tribute to the wrestling legend. Photograph: WWE India/Instagram

Key Points Former WWE Undisputed Champion Drew McIntyre extended heartfelt Diwali wishes to all of India.

Wrestling fans celebrated Diwali by creating a vibrant Rangoli tribute for legendary wrestler Rey Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio, alongside professional wrestler Penta, expressed his appreciation for the fan tribute and wished Indian fans a Happy Diwali.

The Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7, with the main festival on November 8.

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Undisputed Champion Drew McIntyre extended Diwali wishes to everyone in India, while wrestling fans celebrated Diwali in style by giving a tribute to legendary wrestler Rey Mysterio with a colourful Rangoli.

The Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival of Diwali and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11.

WWE Stars' Diwali Greetings

Posting on the official X handle of WWE India, McIntyre said, "I would like to take a second to wish a very happy Diwali to all of India".

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McIntyre is one of the most accomplished names in WWE of the modern era, having won the Undisputed WWE title thrice and the World Heavyweight Championship once. The 41-year-old is also a one-time Intercontinental champion, a one-time 'Royal Rumble' match winner and a one-time 'Money in the Bank' briefcase winner.

Rey Mysterio's Fan Tribute

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE India (@wweindia)

Rey Mysterio, one of the most legendary wrestlers of all time with a career spanning four decades, got a tribute from fans in form of a colourful rangoli, which captured Mysterio's colourful mask, a hallmark of lucha libre style of wrestling, in its full glory.

The 51-year-old was standing with his close friend and professional wrestler Penta, the current holder of the 'Money in the Bank' briefcase and was clearly wowed by the piece of art dedicated to him.

On that note, he said to his Indian fans, "Happy Diwali India. Booyaka, Rey Mysterio, 619".

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