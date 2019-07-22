Cricketers tweet: See what Kohli, Sehwag, Gambhir and more have to say!

July 22, 2019 17:18 IST

Virat Kohli lauds Hima's feat of winning five gold medals

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, on Monday, lauded ace sprinter Hima Das for winning five gold medals in a span of 20 days.

Kohli took to Twitter and wrote, "Phenomenal achievement by our golden girl @Himadas8. You are certainly making us proud. Hats off to your spirit. Wish you continued success. #HimaDas."

At the Nove Mesto Athletics Meet on July 20, ace sprinter Hima Das claimed her fifth gold medal in three weeks. She clocked a timing of 52.09 seconds to complete the 400m race, registering her season-best timing.

"Loving the way you have been running in the European circuit over the last 19 days. Your hunger to win and perseverance is an inspiration for the youth. Congrats on your 5 Medals! All the best for the future races, @HimaDas8," former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

Earlier, Hima won gold in 200m in Tabor Athletic Meet on Wednesday.

Hima is also known as 'Dhing Express' as she hails from the Dhing town in Nagaon district of Assam.

Another former cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter and hailed Das' performance and congratulated her for the feat.

"5 golds in 19 days and I am sure 5 of the many more to come. What a Champion is @HimaDas8. Making India Proud!," Kaif tweeted.

Young India cricketer Rishabh Pant, who was included in the Indian squad in all formats for Windies tour tweeted, "You are an absolute inspiration @HimaDas8. The golden girl of India salaam boss."

Prior to Tabor Athletic Meet, she won three gold medals at different events including Klado Athletic Meet, Kunto Athletics Meet, and Poznan Athletics Grand Prix.

Sehwag, Gambhir congratulate ISRO on launch of Chandrayaan-2

Cricketing legends, including Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir on Monday, congratulated ISRO on the successful launch of India's indigenous moon mission, Chandrayaan-2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

Former India destructive batsman Sehwag in a tweet praised the team of Chandrayaan-2, saying, "Many congratulations to Team #Chandrayaan2 @isro for the successful and seamless launch!"

Gambhir, the East Delhi MP and former India cricketer, said that the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 will motivate the next generation to help India's space exploration programme.

"I always looked up at the moon as a child, wondering what secrets it's hiding. The successful launch of #Chandrayaan2 will shed some light on these secrets, & motivate the next gen to help India's space exploration programme. I congratulate everyone at @ISRO for this success," Gambhir said.

Mohammad Kaif, the former India cricketer, said that it is a proud moment for the nation.

"What a beautiful sight. Proud moment for the nation on the launch of #Chandrayaan2 @isro," Kaif said.

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman congratulated ISRO and termed the launch as exemplary.

"Exemplary! Many congratulations to @isro on the successful launch of #Chandrayaan2," Laxman tweeted.

India batsman Suresh Raina in a tweet called the move is historic.

"This is HISTORIC! Propelling a billion dreams into the sky. What a proud moment for #Chandrayaan2," Raina said.

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Rajiv Shukla said the most powerful rocket is carrying India's dream to the moon.

"Billions of eyes will gaze at the sky and hearts beat in prayers, as #Chandrayan2 takes off from Sriharikota in few minutes. The most powerful rocket will carry the Indian dream to Moon for the second time. Best of Luck @isro. Wish you great success for this mission," Shukla said.

Indian Football Team replied to ISRO's tweet with the emojis and praised the launch.

The spacecraft took off at 2.43 pm, exactly a week after the mission was aborted after a technical snag was detected less than an hour before the launch.