SEE: Virat Kohli Begins IPL 2026 Prep in Viral Clip

Fans are excited to see Kohli back in action as Royal Challengers Bengaluru prepare to defend their IPL crown.

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has already switched into preparation mode for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

A short video shared by Kohli on Instagram showed the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain in the nets, going through an intense batting session ahead of the new season.

RCB star begins training

The short clip quickly went viral, with fans filling the comments section with excitement as they look forward to seeing him back in action.

Kohli was in fine touch during the IPL 2025 season, finishing with 657 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.75. With eight half-centuries and a strike rate of 144.71, he played a crucial role in helping RCB finally lift their maiden IPL title, a moment fans had waited years to witness.

