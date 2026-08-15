Team India Celebrates Independence Day in Galle

The Indian cricket team proudly celebrated the nation's 80th Independence Day by hoisting the Tricolour in Galle, Sri Lanka, just before their inaugural Test match against the host country.

VIDEO: BCCI/X SEE: The Indian cricket team hoists the Tricolour in Galle.

Key Points The Indian cricket team celebrated India's 80th Independence Day in Galle, Sri Lanka.

Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill unfurled the Tricolour during the ceremony.

The team collectively sang the Indian national anthem after the flag hoisting.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the event on X.

The Indian cricket team celebrated the nation's 80th Independence Day by hoisting the Tricolour in Galle on Saturday.

Pre-Test Celebrations

Ahead of the opening Test against Sri Lanka, Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill unfurled the tricolour before the team joined in singing the Indian national anthem. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the flag-hoisting ceremony. 'On the occasion of Independence Day, #TeamIndia gathered at Galle to hoist the Tricolour ahead of the First #SLvIND Test,' BCCI captoned the video on X.