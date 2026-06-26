SEE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's first outing in the Team India nets

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi batted with a free-flow in the nets on Thursday, his first practice session with the senior India team, of the eve of their T20I against Ireland in Belfast.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavnashi at his first senior India nets practice in Belfast on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Ahead of the first T20I against Ireland on Friday, the Indian team hit the nets in Belfast and the one player that was the toast of the afternoon was India's teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Making his first appearance at a net session with the senior national side on Thursday, Sooryavanshi looked completely at ease.

appeared in excellent rhythm as he drove fluently and played his trademark attacking strokes during an extended batting stint.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's first outing in the Team India nets. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Indian team batting coach Sitanshu Kotak spoke on the possibility of 15-year-old prodigy's international debut, saying that while he is sure that he will get his opportunities with the team yet to be decided, the team does not want to be unfair to other in-form players in favour of Rajasthan Royals (RR) superstar.

The first T20I of the two-match Ireland series will take place in Belfast on Friday.

'Sooryavanshi should enjoy with the senior Indian team'

The biggest talking point will be the debut of Sooryavanshi, which, if it happens, will make him the youngest Indian men's player to play international cricket at the age of 15.

'Vaibhav is here for the first time (in senior team environment). I have seen him in the U-19. But I think he is an outstanding talent. We all know how he is playing in IPL.

'So, it is not that there is a lot of difference for him. But what we were saying is that he should enjoy,' Kotak said at the pre-match presser on Thursday.

'If he wants to ask or share something, he should do. (Head Coach) Gautam (Gambhir) was saying the same thing -- 'You just feel like you are playing for your own team and just say whatever you feel'.

'Rest, he is very good in terms of batting. His adjustment level, his intent are very good,' Kotak added.