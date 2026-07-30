SEE: Tearful Ajinkya Rahane thanks fans as he bids adieu to international cricket

Veteran Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has officially announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a distinguished career that saw him represent the nation across all three formats since 2013.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday. Photograph: Mumbai Cricket Association/Instagram

Key Points Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane has announced his immediate retirement from all forms of international cricket.

Rahane's career spanned from 2013, during which he represented India in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is.

In an emotional farewell note, Rahane thanked fans for their unwavering support through his career's highs and lows.

He reflected on the lessons learned from cricket, acknowledging that despite his name meaning 'unbeatable', the sport taught him about facing defeats and making mistakes.

Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. The 38-year-old, who played 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India in a career which began in 2013, thanked fans for their support throughout his career in an emotional farewell note.

'Ajinkya means unbeatable'

SEE: Tearful Ajinkya Rahane thanks fans as he bids farewell to international cricket. VIDEO: Kind courtesy Ajinkya Rahane/Instageam

Striking an emotional note, Rahane said although his name means the one who cannot be defeated, cricket has taught him that losses cannot be escaped. "There have been many wins and losses along the way, but the sheer joy of playing cricket, being part of different teams, and creating lifelong memories, that has been the greatest satisfaction of my career," he said.

"And a very special thank you to all the cricket fans who supported me through every high and low. "Ajinkya means unbeatable. But cricket has shown me defeat many times. As cricketers, we fail more often, then we succeed," he acknowledged.

"My team has lost matches. I have made mistakes, but there is one place where I was never defeated, and that was in your heart. You always treated me like your own. Thank you for your love. Your faith, and your support. Cap number 278, signing off," Rahane added.