SEE: Shivam Dube Presents T20 WC Medal to His 'Real Hero'

Indian cricketer Shivam Dube celebrates India's T20 World Cup victory by gifting his medal to his father, a touching tribute to his 'real hero'

IMAGE: Shivam Dube with his father Rajesh Dube. Photograph: Shivam Dube/Instagram

Key Points Shivam Dube presented his T20 World Cup winner's medal to his father, calling him his 'real hero'.

Dube shared a video of the heartwarming moment on social media, showcasing his gratitude.

Shivam Dube won fans’ hearts yet again. After travelling home in a 3rd AC train compartment following India’s T20 World Cup victory, the all-rounder shared a touching moment by presenting his winner’s medal to his ‘real hero’ -- his father, Rajesh Dube.

In a video he posted on social media, the Indian all-rounder places the medal around his father’s neck as they smile. Wearing an Indian jersey, his father proudly posed with the medal.

The Mumbai cricketer had played a key role in India’s successful campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scoring 235 runs and taking five wickets during the tournament.