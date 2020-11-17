SEE: Tendulkar marks retirement day with special reveal

November 17, 2020 11:18 IST

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com/File IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar thanked Brian Lara for the gift presented on his day of retirement.

Former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Monday recalled his last day in international cricket and spoke about the 'special gift' that he was presented by the West Indian Cricket Board and his friend Brian Lara.

Tendulkar, whose 24-year career made him a cricket icon, retired on November 16, 2013. His retirement came after his 200th Test match against the West Indies at his home ground in Mumbai.

SEE: Tendulkar reveals retirement day gift from Brian Lara and Windies team. Video: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

"#OnThisDay 7 years ago @windiescricket and my friends @BrianLara and @henrygayle presented me with this beautiful steel drum. I will always be grateful for such a wonderful gift and thank them for their love and respect. Thank you once again," Tendulkar tweeted.