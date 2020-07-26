SEE: Raina, Pant go bat-shopping ahead of IPL

July 26, 2020 13:48 IST

Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Suresh Raina/Instagram

Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina was excited after it was confirmed that the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence on September 19 in the UAE.

Raina and Delhi Capitals' local boy Rishabh Pant went bat-shopping to gear up for the impending 13th season of the IPL. The two cricketers reached the SG Cricket factory in Meerut to finalise their bat. Raina later shared a video withthe caption "Gearing up for the much awaited season of IPL with the first step of finalising my Bat Can’t wait to be back at the FIELD...One Happy Soul, One Step at a Time @RishabhPant17 @sg_cricket."

The postponement of this year's Men's T20 World Cup by the International Cricket Council (ICC) provided the much-needed window to stage the IPL 2020.

Earlier, the left-handed batsman said that he cannot wait to be back on the field and is looking forward to the upcoming IPL with the CSK family.

"Looking forward to the upcoming IPL with the CSK family and fans. Can't wait to get there! #UAE #blessed #happy," Raina captioned another post on Instagram.

The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 with the final of the tournament scheduled for November 8.