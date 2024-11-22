SEE: PM Modi meets cricketing stars in Guyana

IMAGE: PM Modi's visit to Guyana, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in over five decades, marked the third and final leg of his three-nation tour. Photograph and video: ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and interacted with leading cricket players of Guyana in Georgetown on Friday.

PM Modi's visit to Guyana, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in over five decades, marked the third and final leg of his three-nation tour. During this historic visit, PM Modi co-chaired the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit alongside Caribbean leaders, further strengthening India's partnerships in the region.

Cricketers Clive Lloyd, Alvin Kallicharran, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Devendra Bishoo, Steven Jacobs, and Dr. Ranjisinghi Ramroop were among those present. Speaking about people-to-people ties, PM Modi noted that cricket binds India and the Caribbean like no other medium.

"A delightful interaction with leading cricket players of Guyana. The sport has brought our nations closer and deepened our cultural linkages," the PM said in his post on X.

After interacting with PM Modi, cricket legend Clive Lloyd said, "We had a good discussion...The conversation went very well...I think 11 of our players will now be training in India. So, it has been a very good decision by them. We are thankful to them for that...He is interested in cricket, and that is very good. He is doing things to help boost cricket. So, we would like more Prime Ministers like him."

Former cricketer Alvin Kallicharran added, "Everybody in India knows cricket. But his knowledge is special because he knows when we went to India. He knows us by our first names...To meet the Prime Minister today personally is magic...The connection is tremendous. The kind of help to work with our young cricketers is very kind of the Prime Minister and India."

Earlier, PM Modi termed his visit—the first by an Indian PM to Guyana—as a "significant milestone" for the ties between the two countries. Expressing gratitude to Guyana's President Dr. Irfaan Ali for the warm welcome, PM Modi acknowledged his personal connection to Guyana, having visited 24 years ago as a regular citizen.

Addressing a press meeting with President Ali, PM Modi said, "I thank President Dr. Irfaan Ali for the grand welcome. It is a significant milestone that an Indian PM has come here after 56 years. I have a personal connection with Guyana. Twenty-four years ago, I had the opportunity to come here as an ordinary citizen. Today, I am fortunate to come here as a Prime Minister."

He added, "President Irfaan Ali has a special relationship with India. He attended the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas last year. His visit inspired us to take our cooperation to a new level."

PM Modi further stated that India and Guyana reaffirmed their commitment to resolving issues through "dialogue and diplomacy" and recognized the importance of reforming global institutions to address the complexities of today’s world.

He added that both countries also underscored their shared priority of climate justice, pledging to continue striving for progress in all areas, "India and Guyana agree that dialogue and diplomacy should be used to resolve all issues. We are united in our belief that reforming global institutions is essential in today’s world. Climate justice is a shared priority for both nations, and we will continue to strive for progress in all areas."

"Our relations were established by those who arrived from India here in Guyana 180 years ago. Today, the Indian community plays a significant role in the development of Guyana," PM Modi added.

Earlier, PM Modi and Guyana President Ali witnessed the exchange of MoUs between India and Guyana. He also held delegation-level talks in Guyana’s capital, Georgetown.