HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » SEE: India Stars Visit Siddhivinayak Ahead of T20 WC Semis

SEE: India Stars Visit Siddhivinayak Ahead of T20 WC Semis

1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 04, 2026 14:47 IST

x

Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings ahead of India’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England at Wankhede Stadium.

Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Wednesday

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Members of the Indian cricket team visited and took darshan at the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai on Wednesday.

 

Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma were amongst the players of the Indian men's national team who visited the Siddhivinayak Temple.

Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Wednesday

Abhishek, who has struggled for form at the tourment will hope to have his prayers answererd as India meet England in their T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Wednesday

 

 

SEE: Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan visit the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Wednesday. VIDEO: Sahil Salvi for Rediff
Share:

RELATED STORIES

T20 WC Semi-final: India Eye Complete Game as England Loom
T20 WC Semi-final: India Eye Complete Game as England Loom
PIX: Tendulkars Host Grand Pre-Wedding Bash for Son Arjun
PIX: Tendulkars Host Grand Pre-Wedding Bash for Son Arjun
What Makes Sanju 'Chetta' Kerala's Darling
What Makes Sanju 'Chetta' Kerala's Darling
Portugal Sweat as Ronaldo Faces Hamstring Injury Scare
Portugal Sweat as Ronaldo Faces Hamstring Injury Scare
T20 World Cup Viewership Breaks Records
T20 World Cup Viewership Breaks Records

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes That Say Holi Hai!

webstory image 2

Holi Papri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

VIDEOS

Raj Thackeray & his family arrive at Arjun Tendulkar's Mehendi-Sangeet ceremony0:46

Raj Thackeray & his family arrive at Arjun Tendulkar's...

Shabana and Javed's Beautiful Holi Tradition0:48

Shabana and Javed's Beautiful Holi Tradition

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's pre-wedding bash2:18

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's pre-wedding bash

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO