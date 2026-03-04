SEE: India Stars Visit Siddhivinayak Ahead of T20 WC Semis

Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings ahead of India’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England at Wankhede Stadium.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Members of the Indian cricket team visited and took darshan at the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma were amongst the players of the Indian men's national team who visited the Siddhivinayak Temple.

Abhishek, who has struggled for form at the tourment will hope to have his prayers answererd as India meet England in their T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.