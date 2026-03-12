SEE: Gautam Gambhir offer prayers at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib

Gautam Gambhir offered prayers at Gurudwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib after India’s historic ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 win, while responding to criticism from Kirti Azad over the team taking the trophy to a temple.

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir visited Gurudwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Office of Gautam Gambhir via ANI

Key Points Gambhir’s visit came amid criticism from former cricketer and TMC MP Kirti Azad over the team taking the trophy to a temple after the final.

Gambhir dismissed the criticism, saying such comments dilute the achievements of the players who worked hard to win the tournament.

Indian men's cricket team's head coach Gautam Gambhir offered prayers at the Gurudwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi on Thursday after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Men in Blue made history by securing a record third Men's T20 World Cup title and becoming the first-ever team to defend the title and win it as a home nation following a brilliant 96-run win over New Zealand at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

SEE: Gautam Gambhir prays at Gurudwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi on Thursday. VIDEO: Kind courtesy Office of Gautam Gambhir via ANI

His visit comes amid the critical comments from the former Indian cricketer and TMC MP Kirti Azad, who criticised the Indian leadership, including Gambhir, for taking the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy to a temple following the team's win on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

Reacting to Azad's comments, Gambhir said in an interview with ANI, "I think it's not even worth answering that question. It's a big moment for the entire country. I think it is important that we celebrate a World Cup win, and that's why I say certain statements; there is no point picking up certain statements because these statements will only dilute your achievement. If you want to dilute the achievements of those 15 players and their efforts which is not fair to the boys. If you give such a statement, then you are literally degrading your own players and your own team, which should not be done."

Following the win, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Gambhir and ICC Chairman Jay Shah went to a Hanuman temple near the stadium to seek the blessings and took the trophy along.