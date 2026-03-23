SEE: Dhoni's Adorable Moment Goes Viral in IPL 2026

A heartwarming video of MS Dhoni playfully interacting with Sarfaraz Khan's son at a CSK camp is winning hearts online
Key Points
- MS Dhoni shared a heartwarming moment with Sarfaraz Khan's son at a CSK camp in Chennai.
- The viral video on Instagram shows Dhoni gently playing with the one-year-old child.
- Sarfaraz Khan hopes to leverage his domestic season success in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is winning hearts yet again, this time with a sweet moment involving Sarfaraz Khan’s son.
View this post on Instagram
Shared by Sarfaraz on Instagram, the clip captures a heartwarming moment at the CSK camp in Chennai, with Dhoni spending time with the one-year-old.
In the video, Dhoni is seen gently tossing a ball and engaging with the child, completely at ease.
Sarfaraz Khan's IPL Aspirations
Going into the Indian Premier League 2026, Sarfaraz will be hoping to carry forward the momentum from a solid domestic season and make an impact.