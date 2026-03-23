HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » SEE: Dhoni's Adorable Moment Goes Viral in IPL 2026

SEE: Dhoni's Adorable Moment Goes Viral in IPL 2026

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

March 23, 2026 14:06 IST

x

A heartwarming video of MS Dhoni playfully interacting with Sarfaraz Khan's son at a CSK camp is winning hearts online

Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: MS Dhoni shares a sweet moment with Sarfaraz Khan’s son. Photograph: Sarfaraz Khan/Instagram

Key Points

  • MS Dhoni shared a heartwarming moment with Sarfaraz Khan's son at a CSK camp in Chennai.
  • The viral video on Instagram shows Dhoni gently playing with the one-year-old child.
  • Sarfaraz Khan hopes to leverage his domestic season success in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is winning hearts yet again, this time with a sweet moment involving Sarfaraz Khan’s son.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SARFARAZ KHAN (@sarfarazkhan97)

Shared by Sarfaraz on Instagram, the clip captures a heartwarming moment at the CSK camp in Chennai, with Dhoni spending time with the one-year-old.

 

In the video, Dhoni is seen gently tossing a ball and engaging with the child, completely at ease.

Sarfaraz Khan's IPL Aspirations

Going into the Indian Premier League 2026, Sarfaraz will be hoping to carry forward the momentum from a solid domestic season and make an impact.

REDIFF CRICKET

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2026: Will Dhoni Play For CSK Till 60?
IPL 2026: Will Dhoni Play For CSK Till 60?
WATCH: Dhoni's fun time with kids...
WATCH: Dhoni's fun time with kids...
Srikkanth Tells Hardik: Let Surya Lead Mumbai Indians
Srikkanth Tells Hardik: Let Surya Lead Mumbai Indians
Dhoni's latest gesture will melt your hearts
Dhoni's latest gesture will melt your hearts
Kohli Cracks Up; Dhoni Mentors Spinner
Kohli Cracks Up; Dhoni Mentors Spinner

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

Watch Tamannaah Bhatia Own the Runway at LakmÃ © Fashion Week 2:42

Watch Tamannaah Bhatia Own the Runway at LakmÃ...

Disha Patani sets the ramp on fire at LFW3:22

Disha Patani sets the ramp on fire at LFW

Tourists enjoy Shikara rides at iconic Dal Lake2:41

Tourists enjoy Shikara rides at iconic Dal Lake

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO