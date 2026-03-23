SEE: Dhoni's Adorable Moment Goes Viral in IPL 2026

A heartwarming video of MS Dhoni playfully interacting with Sarfaraz Khan's son at a CSK camp is winning hearts online

IMAGE: MS Dhoni shares a sweet moment with Sarfaraz Khan’s son. Photograph: Sarfaraz Khan/Instagram

Key Points MS Dhoni shared a heartwarming moment with Sarfaraz Khan's son at a CSK camp in Chennai.

The viral video on Instagram shows Dhoni gently playing with the one-year-old child.

Sarfaraz Khan hopes to leverage his domestic season success in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is winning hearts yet again, this time with a sweet moment involving Sarfaraz Khan’s son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SARFARAZ KHAN (@sarfarazkhan97)

Shared by Sarfaraz on Instagram, the clip captures a heartwarming moment at the CSK camp in Chennai, with Dhoni spending time with the one-year-old.

In the video, Dhoni is seen gently tossing a ball and engaging with the child, completely at ease.

Sarfaraz Khan's IPL Aspirations

Going into the Indian Premier League 2026, Sarfaraz will be hoping to carry forward the momentum from a solid domestic season and make an impact.