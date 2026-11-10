SEE: Abhishek Sharma Turns Bhangra Star At Diwali Party

Abhishek Sharma celebrated Diwali in Amritsar, swapping the cricket pitch for the dance floor with his family to the beats of Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra'.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma celebrates Diwali with his family in Amritsar. Photograph: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram

Key Points Cricketer Abhishek Sharma celebrated Diwali with his family in Amritsar.

He was seen dancing to Daler Mehndi's hit Punjabi number 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra'.

Komal's caption suggested that dancing to this song is a family Diwali tradition.

Fresh from his exploits against New Zealand, Abhishek Sharma swapped the cricket field for the dance floor as he celebrated Diwali with his family in Amritsar, grooving to Daler Mehndi's hit Punjabi number 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra'.

The explosive opener enjoyed the festive occasion with his parents, sister and other family members, with prayers, music and plenty of dancing.

A video shared by his sister Komal Sharma caught the attention of fans. It showed Abhishek dancing alongside his family to the iconic number, with everyone joining in the fun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.Komal Sharma (@komalsharma_20)

‘Bolo tara ra ra #MandatoryRitual,’ Komal captioned the video, hinting that dancing to the song is a family Diwali tradition.

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