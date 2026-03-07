Security concerns force England women to shift Abu Dhabi camp to South Africa

IMAGE: England women captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and teammates Sophia Dunkley and Lauren Filer pose with the T20 World Cup trophy. Photograph: England Cricket/X

The England women's cricket team was forced to shift its T20 World Cup preparatory camp to South Africa after it had to call off its plans to travel to Abu Dhabi due to security concerns owing to the ongoing conflict in the region, involving United States, Israel and Iran.

Around 30 players will instead assemble in Pretoria for a preparatory camp, where they will be divided into two squads of 15 each for a five-match intra-squad series scheduled between March 10 and 27.

The teams have been named in honour of two England greats, Jan Brittin and Rachael Heyhoe-Flint, both members of World Cup winning sides on home soil.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt will lead Team Brittin, which will be coached by former Durham batter and England Women assistant coach Jon Lewis. Vice-captain Charlie Dean will captain Team Heyhoe-Flint, with assistant coach Luke Williams guiding the side.

Opportunity for players to book their place

Head coach Charlotte Edwards will oversee both the squads during the camp and has urged the players to use the series as an opportunity to push their case for selection ahead of the upcoming World Cup at home.

"This is a big opportunity for every player involved to put their hand up and demonstrate that they're an invaluable part of our World Cup plans," Edwards said in a release.

"It's the same chance for every player, whether they're new to the team or they've played 100 games. We want to use this series as a chance to stretch ourselves and put ourselves under pressure in competitive match situations.

"We've had two training camps this year, in Oman and Stellenbosch, which focused on skills. Adding a more competitive element is our next step and I'm really pleased with how the group is coming along ahead of a massive summer."

It will be England's second training camp in South Africa this year, following skill-based trips to Oman in January and Stellenbosch last month.

England are scheduled to host New Zealand and India in white-ball series ahead of the T20 World Cup, to be held from June 12 to July 5. They will then face India in a historic women's Test at Lord's.

Teams for intra-squad series:

Team Heyhoe Flint: Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean (Captain), Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Dani Gibson, Jodi Grewcock, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Grace Potts, Grace Scrivens, Alexa Stonehouse, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Team Brittin: Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Filer, Freya Kemp, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Paige Scholfield, Nat Sciver-Brunt (Captain), Linsey Smith, Rhianna Southby, Ellie Threlkeld, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong.