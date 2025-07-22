HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2nd Youth Test: Ekansh's ton rallies England on Day 2 vs India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
July 22, 2025 09:01 IST

Ekansh Singh

IMAGE: Ekansh Singh's 117 off 155 balls contained 14 boundaries and three sixes to rally England Under-19 on Day 2 of the second Youth Test against Indai. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Kent Cricket/X

India reached 51/1 at stumps after Ekansh Singh's fighting century guided England to 309 on a rain-hit Day 2 of the second Youth Test, in Chelmsford, on Monday.

At close of play, Ayush Mhatre was batting on 20 alongside Vihaan Malhotra on six, with India U-19 trailing by 258 runs.

Only 28.3 overs were possible on Day 2 after overnight and morning rain caused a delayed start to the proceedings, which was marked by multiple interruptions. 

Singh, who resumed on 66 after sharing a crucial 90-run sixth wicket stand with skipper Thomas Rew (59) on the opening day, went on to complete a well-deserved century, hitting 117 off 155 balls.

The Kent all-rounder added 100 runs with number nine James Minto (46) as England crossed the 300-run mark. He had 14 shots to the fence and three maximums during his crucial knock. Minto too blasted a six and cracked six boundaries in his 89-ball innings.

Leg-spinner Naman Pushpak (4/76) broke the partnership by dismissing Minto caught and bowled before removing Alex Green soon after. Singh was the last batter to fall, caught by Rahul Kumar off Malhotra's bowling.

For India, Aditya Rawat (2/64) and RS Ambrish (2/56) took two wickets each, while Henil Patel (1/56) and Malhotra (1/4) picked up one apiece.

In reply, opener Suryavanshi attacked early, hitting a four and two sixes off Green before the bowler had him caught by AM French for a quickfire 20, reducing India to 37/1.

Rain interrupted play after tea, allowing only 3.1 overs in the final session before heavens opened up again and stumps were drawn.

Brief scores: England U-19: 309 all out in 81.3 overs (Ekansh Singh 117, Thomas Rew 59; Naman Pushpak 4/76) vs India U-19: 51/1 in 9 overs (Ayush Mhatre 24 not out, Vihaan Malhotra 6 not out; Alex Green 1/34).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
