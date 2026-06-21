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England Collapse As Henry Bowls New Zealand To Big Win

June 21, 2026 16:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Matt Henry

IMAGE: Matt Henry celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of England's Josh Tongue during Day 5 of the second Test at Kia Oval, London, on Sunday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

New Zealand pace bowler Matt Henry ran through England's tail to give his side a 253-run victory in the second Test at The Oval to level the series at 1-1 on Sunday.

Starting the fifth day on 182-5 chasing 463 for an unlikely victory, England folded quickly and were all out for 209 after less than an hour of play.

Henry took all five wickets in the morning, removing Joe Root lbw for 77 with the first ball of his second over of the day - Root adding only two runs to his overnight score.

Henry Sends England Crashing

New Zealand

IMAGE: England players celebrate after Matt Henry dismissed Joe Root. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Two balls later he bowled Jofra Archer for a duck and in his next over he had Matthew Fisher playing on to his stumps without scoring. Then with the next ball he had Josh Tongue edging to Daryl Mitchell.

Jofra Archer

IMAGE: Jofra Archer is bowled by Matt Henry. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Henry then finished it off by bowling Jordan Cox with an in-swinging yorker to take his match haul to 11 wickets.

 

England have now lost six of their last eight tests.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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EnglandHenry BowlsMatt HenryJosh TongueJoe Root

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