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Second Test: New Zealand take 100-run lead despite England's rearguard stand

By REDIFF CRICKET June 19, 2026 18:24 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Matthew Fisher's unbeaten half-century helped England reach 291, but Matt Henry's five-wicket haul ensured New Zealand secured a commanding first-innings lead in the second Test.

Matthew Fisher

IMAGE: England's Matthew Fisher celebrates his half-century on Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand at the Kia Oval on Friday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Key Points

  • England were bowled out for 291, trailing New Zealand's first-innings total of 391 by 100 runs.
  • Matthew Fisher struck an unbeaten 50 and shared a crucial last-wicket stand with debutant Sonny Baker.
  • Matt Henry claimed a five-wicket haul, including three wickets on the third morning, to put England under severe pressure. 

SCORECARD

England tail-ender Matthew Fisher struck a determined unbeaten half-century to frustrate New Zealand and help the hosts reach 291 all out before lunch on the third day of the second Test at the Kia Oval on Friday, reducing the first-innings deficit to 100 runs.

Resuming on 226-6 in reply to New Zealand's 391, England were in danger of a swift collapse as paceman Matt Henry removed Jordan Cox, Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue in quick succession.

The seamer completed a five-wicket haul and left England reeling at 238-9.

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Fisher Leads Rearguard Effort

However, Fisher mounted a spirited resistance at the lower end of the order.

The tail-ender batted with composure to bring up his half-century from 76 deliveries and, alongside debutant Sonny Baker, frustrated the visitors with a valuable last-wicket partnership.

Baker contributed four runs before becoming the final wicket to fall shortly before the lunch interval, bringing England's innings to a close on 291.

While New Zealand maintained a useful 100-run lead after the first innings, Fisher's unbeaten knock ensured England avoided a more substantial deficit.

England lead the three-match series 1-0.

More News Coverage

EnglandNew ZealandMatthew FisherMatt HenrySonny Baker

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