Boland's four-wicket haul leaves South Africa reeling on Day 2

Australian paceman Scott Boland delivered a stellar performance, taking four crucial wickets to put Australia in a commanding position against South Africa on a rain-affected Day 2 of the second Test at St George's Park.

IMAGE: Scott Boland celebrates the wicket of Marques Ackerman on Day 2 of the 2nd Test on Monday. Photograph: AusMen Cricket/Instagram

Key Points Scott Boland claimed four wickets for 31 runs, continuing his torment of South Africa's batsmen.

South Africa finished Day 2 on a precarious 97/5, still trailing Australia significantly.

Captain Temba Bavuma provided the main resistance for South Africa, remaining unbeaten on 41 runs.

Australia is in a strong position to win the second Test and wrap up the three-match series.

Play on Monday was rain-affected, with only 30.4 overs bowled, but no further rain is forecast.

Australia paceman Scott Boland continued to torment South Africa's batsmen with two more wickets on Monday to leave the hosts on 97 runs for five wickets at stumps on the second day of the second Test at St George's Park. Boland finished the rain-affected day with figures of 4-31 to put Australia in a strong position with South Africa to resume on Tuesday with captain Temba Bavuma 41 not out and Wiaan Mulder unbeaten with two runs.

Boland's Dominance Continues

IMAGE: Matthew Breetzke walks back on being dismissed by Mitchell Starc. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Play got underway at 3:45 p.m. local time (1345 GMT) with 30.4 overs bowled after heavy rain in the morning threatened to wash out Monday's play. Boland, who took two wickets in the one hour of play possible on Sunday, added a third in the third over of the second day's play, inducing an edge from debutant opener Marques Ackerman, who was dismissed for six.

Matthew Breetzke, brought into the home line-up after the 214-run defeat in the first Test in Durban last week, then departed for four runs after he was also caught behind by wicketkeeper Alex Carey, playing away from his body to Mitchell Starc's left-arm delivery.

Bavuma's Lone Fight

South Africa were in a precarious position at 40-4 but Bavuma led a fightback with Ryan Rickelton as they put on 52 runs for the fifth wicket. Rickelton was dropped on 26 by leg slip Marnus Labuschagne off captain Pat Cummins in what looked a regulation chance, but he only added five more runs before a brilliant one-handed catch by Matt Renshaw at first slip gave Boland a fourth wicket.

Bavuma provided some home hope with a resolute innings in spite of the relentless pressure from the Australian attack, which had to do without Josh Hazlewood, who took a career-best 6-49 in the first Test but was absent with an upset stomach. No more rain is forecast for the rest of the Test as Australia look to wrap up the three-match series. Extra time is to be added to all three sessions on Tuesday.