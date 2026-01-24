HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Scotland replace Bangladesh, set to join T20 World Cup in India

Scotland replace Bangladesh, set to join T20 World Cup in India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 24, 2026 23:59 IST

x

Grateful to ICC for T20WC invite, preparing to arrive in India immediately: Cricket Scotland CEO

Scotland

IMAGE: Scotland will need some time to announce their 15-member squad for the tournament which begins on February 7. Photograph: Scotland Cricket/X

Key Points

  • Scotland officially confirmed as Bangladesh’s replacement in the T20 World Cup after BCB withdrawal. 
  • Cricket Scotland expresses gratitude to ICC and says players are ready to arrive in India and compete. 
  • Scotland will announce their 15-member squad soon, with preparations already underway for February 7 tournament start. 
 

Cricket Scotland's chief executive Trudy Lindblade on Saturday expressed gratitude towards the International Cricket Council for inviting his country to next month's T20 World Cup in place of Bangladesh, adding that they are 'preparing to arrive in India immediately'.

Scotland were on Saturday confirmed as replacement of Bangladesh who pulled out of the 20-team tournament citing security concerns despite the ICC insisting that there was no threats in to their assessment.

 

"Earlier today I received correspondence from the ICC asking if our men's team would play at the Men's T20 World Cup, and we have accepted," Lindblade said on Cricket Scotland's website.

"We are grateful to the ICC for extending this invite. This is an exciting opportunity for Scotland's players to compete on the global stage in front of millions of supporters. We also acknowledge this opportunity has arisen out of challenging and unique circumstances."

"Our squad have been training for some weeks in preparation for upcoming tours and are now preparing to arrive in India imminently to acclimatise to local conditions, ready to play and contribute to what should be a fantastic ICC Men's T20 World Cup," she added.

Scotland’s World Cup dream call

Scotland, however, will need some time to announce their 15-member squad for the tournament which begins on February 7.

"The ICC has confirmed Scotland will replace Bangladesh in Group C, after Bangladesh withdrew from the competition. Details around squad selection for the tournament will be shared in the coming days," Cricket Scotland said.

Cricket Scotland chairman Wilf Walsh said he received a call from ICC chairman Jay Shah on confirming Scotland's participation.

"I welcomed a call from ICC Chair Jay Shah earlier today confirming that Scotland will receive an invitation to play at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. I was pleased to accept on behalf of our team, who are willing and ready to go," he said.

"We thank the ICC for this opportunity and look forward to competing with some of the best sides in the world in India in the coming weeks," Walsh added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC replaces Bangladesh with Scotland
T20 World Cup 2026: ICC replaces Bangladesh with Scotland
PCB slams ICC favouritism: 'One country is dictating'
PCB slams ICC favouritism: 'One country is dictating'
Gambhir safe as coach? BCCI sends clear message
Gambhir safe as coach? BCCI sends clear message
U19 WC: India crush NZ, storm into Super Six
U19 WC: India crush NZ, storm into Super Six
Captain Surya Is Back And How!
Captain Surya Is Back And How!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 2

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

VIDEOS

Sonam Bajwa Steals the Spotlight at 'Border 2' Premiere1:06

Sonam Bajwa Steals the Spotlight at 'Border 2' Premiere

Daisy Shah's Age-Defying Look Stuns Fans1:16

Daisy Shah's Age-Defying Look Stuns Fans

Huge fire breaks out at guest house near Dal Lake in Srinagar1:37

Huge fire breaks out at guest house near Dal Lake in...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO