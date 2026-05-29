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Sciver-Brunt confident of recovery ahead of T20 World Cup opener

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May 29, 2026 09:54 IST

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England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt says her recovery from a calf injury is progressing well as she targets a return for the Women’s T20 World Cup opener against Sri Lanka next month.

Nat Sciver-Brunt missed England’s recent series against New Zealand and India.

IMAGE: Nat Sciver-Brunt missed England’s recent series against New Zealand and India. Photograph: Kind courtesy/ ICC Cricket World Cup/X

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt said she is on course to return from a calf injury in time for their Twenty20 World Cup opener on home soil next month, though the all-rounder has yet to resume bowling practice.

 

Key Points

  • The all-rounder has been sidelined with a calf tear suffered in April.
  • Sciver-Brunt has resumed batting but is yet to restart bowling practice.
  • England will play warm-up matches against Australia and India before facing Sri Lanka on June 12.
  • The skipper said her rehabilitation is progressing according to plan.

The 33-year-old suffered a calf tear playing in the domestic Women's One-Day Cup in April and was ruled out of England's series against New Zealand and India this month.

England face Australia and India in World Cup warm-up games before beginning their campaign against Sri Lanka on June 12 in Birmingham.

"Everything is sort of going to plan as far as it can do at the moment," Sciver-Brunt said on a BBC podcast on Thursday.

"It's been really frustrating watching from the sidelines and not being able to help and feel like I'm missing out a little bit ... I'm batting, but I haven't been bowling yet, that's to come.

"All of the plans that we've been putting together to get me back on track is ending with that first game in mind. We've got a couple of warm-up games beforehand to practise my skills in as well. It's going to plan thus far."

England have not won the T20 World Cup since the inaugural edition in 2009. The 2026 edition runs from June 12 to July 5.

Source: REUTERS
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