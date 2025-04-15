India to tour Bangladesh in August; check out schedule!

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the ICC Champions Trophy in March. Photograph: ICC/X

India will travel to Bangladesh in August for a white ball series comprising of three ODIs and as many T20Is, the Bangladesh Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.



This will also be India's first T20 bilateral series in Bangladesh and first exclusive white-ball tour since 2014, with four matches scheduled to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur and the remaining two in Chattogram



The first two ODIs and the last two T20s will be played in Mirpur while the third ODI and first T20 will be held in Chattogram.



India are set to arrive in Dhaka on August 13. They will play the first two ODIs on August 17 and 20, before heading to Chattogram to play the third ODI and first T20 on August 23 and 26. They will return to Dhaka to play the last two T20s on August 29 and 31.



The tour will also help in preparation for the Asia Cup T20.

While India are the hosts of the tournament, it is still not clear if the event will be entirely held in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh or UAE as Pakistan will not travel to India as per the understanding between the two countries."This series promises to be one of the most exciting and most anticipated events in our home calendar," BCB's chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo."India have set the benchmark in international cricket across all formats and the cricket-loving millions in both countries are sure to enjoy this contest.

"Bangladesh and India have played some very competitive matches in recent years, and I am confident that this will be another hard-fought and entertaining series," he added.



Schedule:

August 17 -- 1st ODI, Mirpur

August 20 -- 2nd ODI, Mirpur

August 23 -- 3rd ODI, Chattogram

August 26 -- 1st T20I, Chattogram

August 29 -- 2nd T20I, Mirpur

August 31 -- 3rd T20I, Mirpur