Scary moment in VHT! Angkrish Raghuvanshi is stretchered off

Mumbai opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi was rushed to hospital on Friday after injuring his shoulder and neck and suffering a concussion while attempting a difficult catch during his team's Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Uttarakhand in Jaipur.

The incident occurred in the 30th over, bowled by off-spinner Tanush Kotian. Right-handed batter Saurabh Rawat attempted a slog-sweep and Raghuvanshi, stationed at deep mid-wicket, sprinted in towards mid-wicket to get hold of the top edge.

However, his valiant one-handed effort didn't yield result but in the process he had a nasty fall which hurt his shoulder and his head hit the ground, resulting in a concussion.

Raghuvanshi got back on his haunches for a few seconds but then lay on the ground, prompting Mumbai's physio to rush to the field.

Once they understood that he was unable to get back on his feet, a stretcher was called and the waiting ambulance took him to the nearest SDMH Hospital where he will be kept under observation apart from performing all the necessary scans.