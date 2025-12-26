HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Scary moment in VHT! Angkrish Raghuvanshi is stretchered off

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
December 26, 2025 16:45 IST

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

IMAGE: Angkrish Raghuvanshi was rushed to SDMH hospital where he will be kept under observation apart from performing all the necessary scans. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi was rushed to hospital on Friday after injuring his shoulder and neck and suffering a concussion while attempting a difficult catch during his team's Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Uttarakhand in Jaipur.

The incident occurred in the 30th over, bowled by off-spinner Tanush Kotian. Right-handed batter Saurabh Rawat attempted a slog-sweep and Raghuvanshi, stationed at deep mid-wicket, sprinted in towards mid-wicket to get hold of the top edge.

 

However, his valiant one-handed effort didn't yield result but in the process he had a nasty fall which hurt his shoulder and his head hit the ground, resulting in a concussion.

Raghuvanshi got back on his haunches for a few seconds but then lay on the ground, prompting Mumbai's physio to rush to the field.

Once they understood that he was unable to get back on his feet, a stretcher was called and the waiting ambulance took him to the nearest SDMH Hospital where he will be kept under observation apart from performing all the necessary scans.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
