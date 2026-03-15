Sayali Satghare credits hard work for success, sets sights on bigger goals

'Until you don't get it, you should keep working hard and wait for it. And when you do get it, you should give your 100 percent.'

IMAGE: Sayali Satghare came up with an inspiring show on her Test debut, claiming 4/50 against Australia in the one-off pink-ball Test in Perth. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points India pacer Sayali Satghare credits over 10 years of hard work for her recent success in Test cricket and the WPL.

Satghare made her Test debut against Australia, taking four wickets in her first match.

She emphasises the importance of seizing opportunities and giving 100 percent effort when they arise.

Sayali Satghare credits her success at the highest level to over 10 years of toil, as she looks to make it big on the international stage for India and in T20 leagues.

Sayali's career is on a sharp upward trajectory. After playing a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's WPL title-winning run earlier this year, the Mumbai player made her Test debut recently.

"I believe that you should keep working hard and whenever you get an opportunity, you should grab it," Sayali said on the sidelines of the announcement of the inaugural women's T20 Mumbai League.

"Until you don't get it, you should keep working hard and wait for it. And when you do get it, you should give your 100 percent."

"The performances in the last 2-3 months are not just about those months, but they have 10 years of hard work behind them," Sayali said.

WPL success with RCB

Sayali took nine wickets for RCB as the franchise claimed their second title earlier this year.

"It was a good experience. It was my first time with RCB and we won the trophy. I'm glad that I was able to contribute," Sayali said.

"I would say that the RCB culture was very good. We were like a family. Everyone was there for each other through ups and downs. Whether it was a good or a bad day, everyone was together as a team."

"Everyone was supporting each other and enjoying each other's success and there was a different match winner in each match. It was a very good experience and it will help me a lot in the future," Sayali added.

Test debut against Australia

IMAGE: Although India lost to Australia by 10 wickets, Sayali Satghare left a lasting impression with the ball. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Buoyed by her white-ball experience, Sayali gave a fine example of herself when the opportunity came calling to play Test cricket for India against Australia in a day-night Test at the historic WACA Ground in Perth.

Even as India, playing with the pink ball under lights in the opponent's territory were hammered by 10 wickets, Sayali returned with some happy memories after claiming four wickets in her maiden outing.

"Honestly, I didn't expect that I would get so many wickets. I just wanted to get that opportunity and I was hoping to play the match and contribute to the team in whatever way I can."

"I feel playing with a pink ball for the first time, the preparation I did was very good. I knew which lengths I could hit on that wicket. Lengths are different in Australia and India so we had prepared a lot for it and in the match, the focus was to do what we had prepared and planned."

Women's T20 Mumbai League

Sayali, meanwhile, said the competitiveness in Mumbai's cricket would be seen in the first-ever edition of the women's T20 Mumbai league.

"It's a huge opportunity for all the girls. It's a huge platform to show their skills and perform on a big stage. This experience will help them a lot. It's a very good initiative of MCA to start the women's T20 league."

"There's competition everywhere in Mumbai, this league will also be very competitive. Mumbai is a big city and there's a lot of hidden talent which people don't know about. The upcoming cricketers will get that opportunity to showcase their talent."