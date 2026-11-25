'It's a bit cool to call a 15-year-old the saviour'

'I just hope he doesn't get a 50-ball double hundred when we have to bowl against him'

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates after completing his double century from 52 balls for India A against UAE in the Group B match of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points New Zealand bowling coach Jacob Oram expressed hope that teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi does not score a 50-ball double century against his side.

Oram backed the future of ODI cricket, insisting the format still has a place despite the growing popularity of T20s.

He expects the Christchurch pitch for the second Test against India, starting on Friday, to offer greater pace, bounce, and movement than the Wellington surface.

Oram cautioned that the Hagley Oval pitch could flatten out as the match progresses, making conditions more favourable for batters.

The coach defended his bowling unit's efforts in Wellington, stating the scorecard did not fully reflect the opportunities created.

New Zealand bowling coach Jacob Oram is hoping teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi does not unleash a 50-ball double century against his side, even as he backed the future of ODI cricket, insisting the format still has a place despite the growing popularity of T20s.

Sooryavanshi, who recently turned 15, grabbed headlines with a stunning 204 off 53 balls in a List A match on Tuesday, reigniting the debate around the relevance of ODI cricket in an increasingly T20-driven landscape.

Oram On Teen Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And ODI Cricket

"It's a bit cool to call a 15-year-old the saviour. Let's see how it pans out. I understand the public love their T20 cricket and the purists love Test cricket, but I still believe there's a place for 50-over cricket," Oram told PTI in an exclusive interaction.

The former New Zealand all-rounder was, however, full of praise for the young Indian batter.

"He's (Sooryavanshi) exciting, he's entertaining, and the more of those players involved in cricket, the better it is for the product. I just hope he doesn't get a 50-ball double hundred when we have to bowl against him," he said.

Second Test Pitch Expectations At Hagley Oval

Turning his attention to the second Test against India, which begins on Friday at Hagley Oval, Oram expects the Christchurch pitch to offer greater pace, bounce and movement than the Basin Reserve surface in Wellington, where just 24 wickets fell over five days.

He, however, cautioned that the pitch could flatten out as the match progresses, making conditions more favourable for batters.

"We won't make a final decision on those bowling plans until day one on Friday. Obviously, we'll see what happens with the overheads, the temperature and the wind, how much it dries out and the colour change that we see," Oram said.

"But we're hoping that there's obviously a little bit more bounce and movement than we saw in Wellington. We're also hoping we potentially win the toss for a change as well."

Hagley Oval Pitch Characteristics And Past Performance

The New Zealand bowling coach said the presence of grass on the Hagley Oval surface should not necessarily be interpreted as an indication of a difficult batting track.

"New Zealand produces nice wickets. I think sometimes people get a bit scared off by the amount of grass. We do have wickets that start very green or pretty green, but they can dry out pretty quickly as well."

"As you saw in Wellington, I thought the Indians bowled really well on that first morning, first half-day, and then look how flat that got after that," he said.

Oram cited last year's Test against the West Indies at Hagley Oval, where the visitors batted through the final day to secure a draw, with Justin Greaves scoring a double century.

"It can flatten out and there can be a lot of runs scored here. You look back 12 months to the West Indies Test here where they managed to bat out the last day for a draw. Justin Greaves got a double century."

"It looks tough to start, but if you can get over that hump, then the batting becomes easier," he said.

Defending The Bowling Unit's Performance In Wellington

Oram also defended his bowling unit's efforts in Wellington, saying the scorecard did not entirely reflect the opportunities created by the New Zealand attack.

"There were a couple of dropped catches early and there was a review that, if we had decided to take it, an LBW could have gone our way. But that's what happens sometimes in cricket. Before you know it, they put on a 100 or 200-run partnership and the game gets away from you."

"I thought we bowled well. If you forget the scorecard and just look at where we wanted to pitch the ball, the lines and lengths, we weren't far away for a lot of that time from what we wanted to do."

"They just played well and the opportunities didn't come our way," he added.