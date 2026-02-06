'Defence the key for USA vs India in T20 World Cup opener'

Saurabh Netravalkar emphasizes a defensive approach for the US cricket team against India in the T20 World Cup match at the Wankhede stadium on Saturday.

IMAGE: Saurabh Netravalkar is on the cusp of a ‘dream debut’ at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai when the United States take on India in the T20 World Cup opener on Saturday. Photograph: ICC

Key Points Saurabh Netravalkar highlights the significance of playing at the Wankhede stadium, fulfilling a childhood dream and bringing a nostalgic experience.

Sanjay Krishnamurthi believes the USA's participation in the T20 World Cup will inspire future generations of American cricketers.

The USA team has gained experience through Major League Cricket and 50-overs qualifiers, contributing to their growth as a unit.

The absence of Aaron Jones will be felt, but the USA team has enough batting depth to compensate for his absence.

He played a key role in victory over Pakistan and also snaffled two key wickets against India to push the United States of America's charge in the last T20 World Cup. But while playing in the Indian subcontinent, defence may be the best form of attack, says Saurabh Netravalkar.

One of the three players from Mumbai who will take the field against India in the T20 World Cup opener in Mumbai on Saturday, Netravalkar is on the cusp of making a "dream debut" at the Wankhede stadium, but aware of the challenges.

"The focus will more be on minimising the damage, like you're saying (there are) high scoring pitches here," Netravalkar told reporters on the eve of the match against India.

"Every ball that we bowl, (it should be) to the field; as long as we bowl to the field, we bowl to our matchups and maximise our chances.

"Defence might be the best attack on this kind of pitches and hopefully we induce a mistake on a false shot; that's the best we can do as bowlers on these wickets," he said.

'Playing at Wankhede stadium a dream come true'

Talking about playing at the Wankhede stadium, Netravalkar said it would help him live his childhood dream.

"It feels like a full circle moment for me because I learnt my cricket here. I grew up in Mumbai and getting an opportunity to play at Wankhede, which has been my dream since childhood as well," he said.

"So nostalgic, emotional, (and) good to see (it happening). I'm looking forward for my family, friends to be there, and I'll give my best."

US batter Sanjay Krishnamurthi hoped their participation inspires the future generation of players.

"For all Americans, this is a special moment for our country to be able to come here and play cricket in one of the most iconic stadiums against one of the best teams in the world right now.

"It's going to inspire a future generation of cricketers to come and rise through the ranks in American cricket," he said.

USA's growth and experience

Looking back at the USA's journey since the 2024 T20 World Cup wherein they made it to Super Eight round, Netravalkar said the team has grown a lot in experience.

"Since then, we've grown a lot in experience as a unit with obviously three seasons of Major League Cricket. Quite a few of our guys have got good gigs in franchise leagues around the world.

"We've been also playing the 50-overs qualifiers for (the) 2027 (ODI) World Cup. So far, so good, we are top of the table. We are doing decently. That experience has increased and hopefully it shows on the field," Netravalkar added.

He said the knowledge of Indian conditions in the camp, coming through him, Harmeet Singh and Shubham Ranjane, would be handy.

"It definitely helps, but frankly speaking, it's been a long time. Like last I played in India would be 2014, 2015, things have changed drastically.

"The game itself has changed drastically. It's become so much more aggressive from the better's perspective, so I wouldn't compare it. Yes, the experience helps, but the game is very different.

When asked if players in the USA team from Indian and Pakistani origin discuss about all that's been happening between the two countries, Netravalkar replied in negative.

"We are a group of people from multiple countries across the group and what brings us together is the love of the game. We are proud to represent the USA and that's what we focus on," he said.

Krishnamurthi admitted that the USA will miss having Aaron Jones in their campaign but said there's enough in the ranks to fill the void. Jones has been charged with five breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and suspended from all cricket.

"Aaron is a senior player in this team and he performed very well last World Cup, but we have a whole batting line of full of batters with quite a bit of experience and over the last two years in franchise cricket," Krishnamurthi said.

"Most of us have done quite well. We're going to miss him at the same time," he added.