Sarfaraz ton puts Mumbai in control vs HP; Haryana beat Chandigarh by innings

Sarfaraz Khan's exceptional unbeaten century has propelled Mumbai to a dominant position against Himachal Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy, while all-rounder Nishant Sindhu's heroics secured a comprehensive victory for Haryana.

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan hit 18 fours in his 139 off 213 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sarfaraz Khan scored an unbeaten 139 off 213 balls, featuring 18 fours, to guide Mumbai to 398 for four against Himachal Pradesh.

Mumbai now holds a substantial lead of 258 runs over Himachal Pradesh's first innings total of 140.

Captain Siddhesh Lad contributed 87 runs, and Musheer Khan added 57 for Mumbai.

In another Ranji Trophy match, Nishant Sindhu's all-round performance (92 runs and 6/27) led Haryana to an innings and 24-run victory over Chandigarh.

Other matches saw Tamil Nadu take a lead against Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan post a large total against Railways.

Sarfaraz Khan struck a boundary-filled 139 not out to help Mumbai reach 398 for four in reply to Himachal Pradesh's first innings total of 140 on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group D match in Bilaspur on Monday. Sarfaraz hit 18 fours off 213 balls as he remained unconquered at the end of the day's play. Akash Anand was the other unbeaten batter on 58 off 152 balls. The duo stitched 176 runs for the unconquered fifth wicket. Mumbai have taken a lead of 258 runs.

Mumbai's Dominance and Key Contributions

Captain Siddhesh Lad, who resumed at overnight score of 12, got out for 87 which he made from 188 balls with the help of 14 boundaries and one six. One-down Musheer Khan also completed his half century. He was out for 57 after starting the day on 34. On Monday, Mumbai added 291 runs from 87 overs for the loss of two wickets after resuming the day on 107 for 2. For Himachal Pradesh, Abhishek Kumar (2/66) and Jitender Rana (2/72) took two wickets apiece. Earlier on Sunday Tushar Deshpande had returned fine figures of 4/46 to bowl Himachal Pradesh out for 140 in just 39.5 overs.

Haryana's Comprehensive Victory

In Rohtak, all-rounder Nishant Sindhu starred with both the bat and the ball to help Haryana beat Chandigarh by an innings and 24 runs inside two days. The 22-year-old Sindhu returned with brilliant figures of 6/27 with his left-arm spin after making 92 with the bat in the Haryana batting innings. On Sunday, Haryana were 139 for 4 in 44 overs after bowling Chandigarh out for 103. On Monday, Haryana ended their first innings at 245 all out in 77.1 overs, with Nishant Sindhu and Yashvardhan Dalal making 92 and 95 respectively. Haryana had a first innings lead of 142 runs.

But in their second innings, Chandigarh were all out for 118 in 47 overs with Sindhu running through their batting line-up. Kanishk Chouhan also chipped in with three wickets for 32 runs. Captain Manan Vohra was the top-scorer for Chandigarh with 47 off 89 balls while Bhagmender Lather contributed 29.

Brief Scores from Other Matches

In Bilaspur: Himachal Pradesh: 140 vs Mumbai 398 for 4 in 123 overs (Sarfaraz Khan 139 not out, Akash Anand 58 not out, Siddhesh Lad 87; Abhishek Kumar 2/66).

In Rohtak: Chandigarh 103 and 118 (Manan Vohra 47; Nishant Sindhu 6/27) vs Haryana 245 in 77.1 overs (Nishant Sindhu 92, Yashvardhan Dalal 95; Nishunk Birla 5/63).

In Chennai: Uttarakhand 134 and 9 for 1 in 7 overs vs Tamil Nadu 313 in 109 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 136, Baba Indrajith 77; Mayank Mishra 5/118, Avneesh Sudha 4/34).

In Jaipur: Rajasthan 497 in 136 overs (Sachin Yadav 194, Karan Lamba 194; Adarsh Singh 3/90) vs Railways 46 for 1 in 24 overs (Suraj Ahuja 23 batting).