Sarfaraz sets tone ahead of Pakistan's Test tour

Sarfaraz Ahmed underscores the significance of trust and open communication with players as he embarks on his journey as Pakistan's Test format head coach, setting the stage for the upcoming series against Bangladesh.

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Ahmed acknowledges the challenge of transitioning from T20 to Test cricket for players. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Sarfaraz Ahmed emphasises that mutual trust and clear communication are crucial for effective coaching.

Sarfaraz Ahmed believes his past experience playing with and captaining players will aid his coaching role.

He aims to replicate his success as a player in his new coaching role.

Mutual trust and clear communication with players is key for becoming a successful coach, Pakistan's new Test format head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed said on Wednesday.

The first assignment for the 2017 Champions Trophy winning captain will be a two-Test series in Bangladesh from May 8 which will be Pakistan's second outing in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Building Player Relationships: The Foundation of Coaching

"The technical aspects come later. What is important is a coach has such a relationship with his players that they understand what he wants and at the same time they are comfortable and trust him enough to sit down with him and discuss anything," Sarfaraz said while responding to a question about his limited experience as coach.

Majority of the players named in the Test squad for Bangladesh are busy playing in the Pakistan Super League final stages and the wicketkeeper-batter admitted it would be a challenge for even senior players to adapt to red-ball cricket after playing T20 cricket for over a month now.

Leveraging Past Experience for Coaching Success

Sarfaraz also felt that having played with some of the players in the Test squad and having captained them it would be a plus point to settle into his new job.

The former captain was last year named mentor and manager of the Pakistan under-19 and Shaheens (Pakistan A) squad.

He accompanied them for the Asia Cup and World Youth Cup but on returning home he was appointed a member of the national selection committee and later the red ball head coach.

Aiming for Coaching Excellence

"I had a very good cricket career and I want to repeat the success as a coach. I have gained some experience in coaching at the domestic level and at the cricket academy but obviously Test cricket is very different and I am confident with time the exposure will help me a lot," he added.

He said premier batsman Babar Azam's return to form in the PSL was a good sign for the coming tour despite the different formats.

"The main thing is he is back to playing technically good cricket."

Sarfaraz said Bangladesh would offer strong competition to Pakistan in their own backyard and his team will go there prepared for spin or pace oriented pitches.