HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Sarfaraz Ahmed: Sacked in 2019, now Pakistan's head coach?

Sarfaraz Ahmed: Sacked in 2019, now Pakistan's head coach?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 04, 2026 16:34 IST

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is poised to become the youngest head coach of the Pakistan Test cricket team, as the Pakistan Cricket Board awaits his confirmation for the role.

Photograph: Sarfaraz Ahmed

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Ahmed is set to take over as Pakistan's head coach. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points

  • Sarfaraz Ahmed, 38, is likely to become the youngest head coach of the Pakistan Test cricket team.
  • The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered Sarfaraz Ahmed the head coach role and is awaiting his confirmation.
  • Pakistan has a busy Test schedule in the ICC World Test Championship, including tours to Bangladesh, West Indies, and England.
  • Sarfaraz Ahmed previously managed Pakistan Shaheens and under-19 sides, showcasing his leadership and mentoring abilities.

The Pakistan Test squad is set to have its youngest ever head coach with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) offering the role to former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The PCB is awaiting his final confirmation from the 38-year old Sarfaraz.

 

Pakistan have a busy test schedule this year as part of the ICC World Test Championship with two tests scheduled in Bangladesh in May followed by tours to West Indies and England.

Pakistan's last Test series was at home against South Africa late last year. It was drawn 1-1 with former all-rounder, Azhar Mahmood working as interim head coach.

A reliable source said since Azhar's contract was ended by the PCB with mutual consent, Sarfaraz is now set to take over as permanent head coach.

Pakistan have never come close to qualifying for the prestigious WTC in its previous three editions.

Last year the board had appointed the wicketkeeper batsman as manager and mentor of the Pakistan Shaheens and under-19 sides. He was also with the team in the ICC World Youth Cup held this year in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

He also managed the Shaheens and juniors in the Asia Cup Rising Stars event and junior Asia Cup.

Sarfaraz Ahmed's Accomplishments

At 38 years Sarfaraz would be the youngest person to be given the responsibility of being head coach of the test side.

He played 54 tests, 117 ODIs and 61 T20 internationals for Pakistan leading them to a under-19 WC title and the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy title.

He was sacked unceremoniously as captain and dropped as player in 2019 after Misbahul Haq became head coach and chief selector of the national side in all formats.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

T20 WC: 'We couldn't bat well throughout the tournament': Pak captain
T20 WC: 'We couldn't bat well throughout the tournament': Pak captain
'Dar displeased with unrestrained power enjoyed by coach Hesson'
'Dar displeased with unrestrained power enjoyed by coach Hesson'
Pakistan players set to be fined after T20 World Cup exit
Pakistan players set to be fined after T20 World Cup exit
T20 World Cup: Ex-cricketers call for radical decisions after Pakistan's poor show
T20 World Cup: Ex-cricketers call for radical decisions after Pakistan's poor show
After dream T20 World Cup debut, Canada's Samra chases IPL glory
After dream T20 World Cup debut, Canada's Samra chases IPL glory

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes That Say Holi Hai!

webstory image 2

Holi Papri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

VIDEOS

Shocking Visuals! Passenger Plane Spotted Over Beirut Seconds After Massive Explosion1:29

Shocking Visuals! Passenger Plane Spotted Over Beirut...

Raj Thackeray & his family arrive at Arjun Tendulkar's Mehendi-Sangeet ceremony0:46

Raj Thackeray & his family arrive at Arjun Tendulkar's...

Ravi Shastri, Shaina NC arrive at Arjun Tendulkar's Mehendi-Sangeet ceremony1:02

Ravi Shastri, Shaina NC arrive at Arjun Tendulkar's...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO