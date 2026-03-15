HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Ex-Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed announces retirement from international cricket

Ex-Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed announces retirement from international cricket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: March 15, 2026 16:07 IST

x

Sarfaraz Ahmed

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Ahmed, who captained Pakistan in 100 matches across formats, featured in 54 Tests, 117 ODIs, and 61 T20Is during a career spanning close to 19 years. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Sarfaraz Ahmed, the only Pakistani captain to win two major ICC tournament finals against India, has retired from all forms of cricket.
  • The Pakistan Cricket Board is expected to appoint Sarfaraz Ahmed as the head coach of the national Test team.
  • Sarfaraz captained Pakistan in 100 international games across all three formats.
  • Sarfaraz has also been appointed as a member of the national selection committee and mentor/manager of Pakistan's under-19 and Shaheens squads.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed, the only Pakistani captain to win two major ICC tournament finals against traditional rivals India, on Sunday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Sarfaraz, who last played for the national team in a Test match against Australia at Perth in December 2023, revealed his decision through a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

 

A source said that the formal announcement will now allow the PCB to appoint him as head coach of the national Test team on a long-term basis.

The post of the Test team head coach has been lying vacant since the PCB ended the contract of all-rounder Azhar Mahmood, who served as interim head coach of the red-ball team last year.

Sarfraz, who turns 39 in May, was recently also appointed as a member of the national selection committee after being named as mentor and manager of the Pakistan under-19 and Shaheens squads.

Sarfaraz played a first-class game as recently as last October but said in the statement he now wants to focus on his other roles.

An accomplished captain

"I could never have dreamt of captaining Pakistan in all three formats and winning the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2006 and the 2017 Champions Trophy... they are unforgettable moments for me," he said.

Sarfaraz further said that he had always tried to promote and play fearless cricket and build unity in the team.

The keeper-batter, who hails from Karachi, represented the country in 54 Tests, 117 ODIs and 61 T20 internationals, and also captained in 100 international games across all three formats.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Sacked in 2019, now Pakistan's head coach?
Sacked in 2019, now Pakistan's head coach?
Why PCB were forced to sack captain Sarfaraz
Why PCB were forced to sack captain Sarfaraz
Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha reprimanded by ICC
Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha reprimanded by ICC
Sarfaraz retained as Pakistan's ODI and T20I captain
Sarfaraz retained as Pakistan's ODI and T20I captain
Former players slam PCB for sacking Sarfaraz
Former players slam PCB for sacking Sarfaraz

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

US shares video of strikes on 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island - Watch1:01

US shares video of strikes on 90 Iranian military targets...

Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani Serve Couple Goals in Stylish Appearance!1:01

Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani Serve Couple Goals in...

Urfi Javed Stuns Fans in Deep-Neck Brown Fitted Outfit0:55

Urfi Javed Stuns Fans in Deep-Neck Brown Fitted Outfit

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO