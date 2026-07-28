Saransh Jain replaces injured Washington Sundar for Sri Lanka Tests

Uncapped off-spinner Saransh Jain has been drafted into India's Test squad to replace the injured Washington Sundar for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, with the availability of key players Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan dependent on their fitness clearance.

IMAGE: Saransh Jain impressed for India A against Sri Lanka A, picking up six wickets in two games and scored a 70 not out. Photograph: MPCA/X

Key Points Uncapped off-spinner Saransh Jain has been called up to the Indian Test squad, replacing the injured Washington Sundar for the series against Sri Lanka.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan's participation in the two-Test series is contingent on receiving fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE).

Sundar is unlikely to recover in time for the opening Test in Galle, scheduled to begin on August 15.

Jain previously performed well against Sri Lanka A, taking six wickets and scoring an unbeaten 70 in two games.

Uncapped off-spinner Saransh Jain replaced the injured Washington Sundar, while Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan's availability are subject to fitness clearance for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka next month.

Jain's Performance and Sundar's Injury

Madhya Pradesh spinner Saransh Jain, who is also a handy lower middle-order batter, impressed for India A against Sri Lanka A where he took six wickets in two games and scored a 70 not out. Sundar is unlikely to recover in time for the opening Test match in Galle, starting on August 15.

Fitness Concerns for Key Players

The inclusion of Bumrah, who had missed the final ODI against England at Lord's due to an an impact injury, will be subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI COE. "Washington Sundar was not available for selection for the first Test. Sai Sudharsan and Jasprit Bumrah’s availability will be subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI COE," BCCI said in a media release on Tuesday.

Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy were not in selection contention for the Test series after they sustained hamstring injuries at different times and are currently in the middle of an intense rehabilitation programme.

India will play a four-day practice match in Colombo, starting on 7 August.

India’s squad for Tests against Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill (captain), K L Rahul (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (w/k), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (w/k), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.