Saqlain Mushtaq's son-in-law hurt by favouritism allegations

Saqlain Mushtaq's son-in-law hurt by favouritism allegations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
April 10, 2025 17:38 IST
April 10, 2025 17:38 IST

'Yes I am learning a lot from Saqlain Mushtaq because of his strong cricket coaching background. But it does not mean he is doing me favours.'

Shabad Khan was not part of Pakistan's T20 WC squad, but was named vice-captain for the New Zealand T20Is

IMAGE: Shabad Khan was not part of Pakistan's T20 WC squad, but was named vice-captain for the New Zealand T20Is. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Pakistan's senior all-rounder Shadab Khan has said he is frustrated by repeated allegations of being favoured and promoted by his father-in-law Saqlain Mushtaq, who holds considerable influence in the country's apex body for cricket.

Saqlain, who is one of the five mentors appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) last year on hefty salaries, has also remained head coach of the national team and works at the National Cricket Academy.

 

Shadab, who married Saqlain's daughter two years back, has remained out of the Pakistan team since last year's ICC T20 World Cup but made a surprise comeback to the T20 squad for the tour of New Zealand as vice-captain.

Some former players and critics have hinted that Shadab is being favoured by Saqlain in selection matters.

"It is frustrating and disappointing to hear such things because my career is nearly seven years long," Shadab told the media in Rawalpindi.

"I have given some good performances since debuting for Pakistan. Yes I am learning a lot from Saqlain Mushtaq because of his strong cricket coaching background. But it does not mean he is doing me favours," Shadab said.

"It hurts when the connection with Saqlain Mushtaq is repeatedly brought up."

Shadab said it was particularly painful when some former players made such remarks.

"I have been trying to improve my bowling by working with my father-in-law because I consider myself more beneficial to the team as a bowler than a batter," Shadab added.

"Saqlain Mushtaq is working with me to improve my bowling. I am hopeful that with his guidance, good results will follow, and there will be consistency in my performances," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
