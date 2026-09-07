'Masters of the ODI game': Santner wary of Kohli, Rohit

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner is bracing for a formidable challenge from Indian cricket maestros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the upcoming ODI series, highlighting the importance of the matches for World Cup preparations.

IMAGE: With 651 runs and 650 runs respectively, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were India's top ODI run-getters in 2025. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points Mitchell Santner anticipates a significant challenge from Indian ODI stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the upcoming series.

The series is crucial for both teams as they prepare for the ODI World Cup next year, with Santner aiming for a home series win.

Santner believes the two-Test series in New Zealand will be tricky for India's new-look red-ball squad due to foreign pitch conditions.

New Zealand's captain acknowledges India's well-rounded Test squad, featuring strong pace and spin options.

The limited two-Test format is attributed to financial considerations and the popularity of white-ball cricket in New Zealand.

New Zealand are bracing for a tough challenge from India's two ODI stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the teams meet in a five-match series later this year, with Blackcaps captain Mitchell Santner hoping the experienced duo does not once again find the conditions to their liking.



Kohli and Rohit, who now play only the 50-overs format, will be back in action when India tour New Zealand for five ODIs, five T20Is and two Tests in October-November this year.

With 651 runs and 650 runs respectively, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were India's top ODI run-getters in 2025.



"It is going to be a challenge. They are still very good players as we have seen for a long time; masters of the ODI game. They have taken a liking to some New Zealand pitches in the past. Hopefully, not this time around," Santner, who is leading Edinburgh Castle Rockers in the European T20 Premier League, told PTI in an exclusive interview.

"It is going to be a great series, no doubt. It is all a lead-up for the World Cup next year in ODIs. Everyone is trying to figure out their best team; what that might look like for October next year with limited games."

Preparing For India's ODI Stalwarts

Santner said the priority for his side would be to record a series win against India at home, given their ODI schedule ahead of the World Cup.



"We've got five (matches) against India, three against Sri Lanka at home and then it is World Cup prep in England (in September 2027), right before the World Cup," he said. "(But) first things first, you want to win a series against India at home, which would be an awesome thing. Then it is (about) trying to find what the make-up might look like come October next year," Santner added.



The last time India and New Zealand faced off in a Test series, the Kiwis recorded a historic 3-0 whitewash to bring an end to India's dominant unbeaten run at home, which lasted for over 12 years and 18 series.



With the Indian Test side going through an overhaul, Santner said playing two Tests in November in New Zealand could be tricky for some of the new players in the touring party.



"I think what we spoke about before is trying to adapt quickly," said Santner, who took 7/53 and 6/104 in the second Test at Pune to seal the series win, recalling the tour.

"For a new-look India side, it is probably going to be the first time some players have been playing red-ball (cricket) in New Zealand, where the pitches will be a little bit foreign. They will probably do a bit more than they might do back home."

Challenges For India's Test Squad

Santner, however, said the current Indian Test squad is a "well-rounded" side which has been "shaping up nicely".



"If you look at their squad, it is a very well-rounded squad. You throw (Jasprit) Bumrah back into the bowling attack, you have got (Mohammed) Siraj, (Prasidh) Krishna with the bounce. You have got (Ravindra) Jadeja and (Manav) Suthar to bowl spin. You have got probably a fourth seamer in there as well."



"It is shaping up nicely. I think it is going to be a great series. Traditionally, it can do a little bit in New Zealand at that time of the year," Santner said. He continued, "It could be trying to fight fire with fire, playing your shots. There might be times we need to sit back and let the bowlers go for a bit, try to get the shine off the ball. There is a lot that can go on in the Test matches in New Zealand. It is going to be an exciting series and one that we can't wait for."

Assessing India's Well-Rounded Test Side

When asked about the series against India featuring only two Tests, Santner replied, "For a long time, New Zealand played two-match series. There's obviously the money side of it as well."



"I know it costs a lot to play Test cricket. (It is about) timing as well; white-ball brings in the crowds in New Zealand, it brings the money. That's why I guess it is the 10-2 split."

The Rationale Behind Two-Test Series

"Whenever India come, even if it is only two Test matches, it is going to be exciting. Everyone wants to challenge themselves against the best in the world and they are up there. For us, it is going to be an important series like it is for India with the (World Test Championship) points that are on offer."



"We go straight to Australia from there to play four Tests. It is an exciting time for red-ball (cricket). If that all goes well, we could put ourselves in a pretty good position."



Santner added, "First things first is ten pretty big white-ball games against India; two very good sides in ODIs and T20Is. We have to (then) shift pretty quickly to two Test matches."