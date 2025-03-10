Santner rues lack of runs after losing Champions Trophy final

'We were 20 or 25 under to what we were looking for.'

IMAGE: New Zealand skipper Mitch Santner congratulates Shreyas Iyer after India won the Champions Trophy title on March 9, 2025. Photograph: BLACKCAPS/X

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner had no qualms in admitting that his team lost to a "better" Indian side in the final of the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday.

Set a target of 252, India completed the chase with six balls to spare after Rohit Sharma's fluent 76 and excellent bowling by Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy.

"It's been a good tournament. We have been challenged along the way and the way we have grown as a group. We lost to a better side today. Everyone contributed to the tournament and put their hands up at different times," Santner said at the presentation ceremony.

The New Zealand bowlers fought back well to take the game deep after Rohit and Shubman Gill powered India past 100 in quick time. But before that, it was the turn of the Indian spinners to stifle the Kiwis after a very encouraging start by Rachin Ravindra.

"It was good bowling. We lost a couple of wickets after the powerplay and they really got the squeeze on. Credit to how their spinners how they bowled. They are world-class bowlers. We were 20 or 25 under to what we were looking for," Santner said.

IMAGE: Rachindra Ravindra was named player of the tournament. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Glenn Phillips produced an incredible piece of fielding as he sent back Gill with a leaping catch at cover, and Santner was full of praise for his teammate as well as for Rohit.

"That man (Phillips) he keeps doing it. The way Rohit and Gill went about it was great. Rohit going at almost run a ball on that wicket was outstanding. We knew the game could change quickly and that happened."

The New Zealand skipper also lavished praise on opener Ravindra, who once again showed his class with some fine knocks in the tournament, including a century.

"We have seen how he steps up in these tournaments. With the ball as well he stepped up. He understands the game at such a young age. He's got a massive future. Even today, he went over a run a ball."

Speaking about leading the team in his first ICC tournament, Santner said, "It has been very enjoyable. Made easy by the group. Different guys stepping up at different times makes it easy. We have had a few challenges but we have adapted. It has been a great tournament."