Santner joins elite club with 150 T20I wickets

New Zealand's spin maestro Mitchell Santner has etched his name in cricket history by becoming only the third Black Cap to claim 150 T20 International wickets, further solidifying his legacy against India.

IMAGE: Mitchell Santner celebrates after reaching 150 T20I wickets against India in Auckland. Photograph: Black Caps/X

Key Points Mitchell Santner became the third New Zealand player to reach 150 T20I wickets on Friday.

He achieved this milestone during the fourth T20I against India, taking two crucial wickets.

Santner now holds the record for most T20I wickets against India, surpassing Ish Sodhi's tally.

New Zealand secured their first win of the series on Friday, defeating India by 87 runs in Auckland.

New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner became only the third player from his team to reach the 150 T20I wickets mark on Friday.

Santner's Record-Breaking Performance

Santner achieved this milestone during his side's fourth T20I against India, taking 2/24 in four overs, getting scalps of Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Now in 142 T20Is, Santner has taken 151 wickets at an average of 23.09, with four four-wicket hauls and best figures of 4/11.

In the ongoing series, Santner has taken nine wickets at an average of 11.22, with best figures of 4/21. This year in 20 T20Is, he has taken 21 wickets at an average of 24.58, with best figures of 4/21.

Santner has also taken over Ish Sodhi for most T20I wickets against India India, surpassing his tally of 30 wickets. In 31 T20Is against India, Santner has taken 32 wickets at an average of 26.06, with two four-fers and best figures of 4/11.

Most wickets for NZ in T20Is are with: Isha Sodhi (165 wickets in 142 matches), followed by Tim Southee (164 wickets in 126 matches) and then Santner.

A four-wicket haul from Jacob Duffy and a century from Glenn Phillips were the highlights, securing their first win of the five-match T20I series against India with an 87-run win at Auckland on Friday.