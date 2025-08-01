HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Santner, Henry shine as NZ crush Zimbabwe in 3 days

August 01, 2025 22:18 IST

New Zealand

IMAGE: New Zealand thrash Zimbabwe by 9 wickets. Photograph: ICC/X

New Zealand won the first Test against Zimbabwe inside three days, securing victory at the Queens Sports Club by nine wickets after skittling out the hosts on Friday.

Stand-in skipper Mitchell Santner took four wickets as Zimbabwe were dismissed for 165 runs in their second innings after being 31-2 overnight, leaving New Zealand needing only eight runs in their second innings to win the test.

They achieved the target in 14 balls but not before opener Devon Conway was bowled in the first over by Newman Nyamburi for four.

Henry Nicholls hit the winning run in the third over after tea on the third day to see the tourists go 1-0 up in the two-Test series.

Zimbabwe started the day with hopes of wiping out a 158-run first innings deficit and setting a tough target for New Zealand to chase but they were always up against it, even if the tourists were two bowlers short.

 

All-rounder Nathan Smith suffered an abdominal strain on the second day and then Will O’Rourke did not bowl after lunch on Friday because of stiffness in his back.

Zimbabwe added only three runs to their overnight score before Nick Welch was caught behind off O’Rourke and by lunch Zimbabwe were tottering on 114-6, still 44 runs adrift.

They had by then lost leading scorer Sean Williams, who tickled the ball down leg to be caught behind for 49, and captain Craig Ervine, who got a feint edge to Matt Henry and was out for 22.

Henry, who took 6-39 in the first innings, persisted as the lone pace man after lunch and dismissed Zimbabwe's last recognised batsman Sikandar Raza cheaply to ensure a nine-wicket match haul.

Santner, captaining the Kiwis for the first time in the absence of the injured Tom Latham, mopped up the tail as he took the last three wickets for figures of 4-27 off 17.1 overs.

Henry took 3-51 in the second innings and O’Rourke 3-28 off 10 overs before his injury.

Zimbabwe won the toss on the first day on Wednesday and, after electing to bat, scored 149 with New Zealand getting 307-9 in reply in their first innings.

The second Test will also be played in Bulawayo, starting next Thursday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
PIX: Root falls, tempers flare; India roar back
What Made Joe Root Lose His Cool?
In Thorpe's Memory: Root Offers a Hug That Said It All
Check out Dhoni's stunning new look!
Bumrah's Next Move: Asia Cup or WI Tests?
