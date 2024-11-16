Sanju's Six Leaves Fan In Tears

IMAGE: A mishap marred Sanju Samson's innings as a powerful six struck a fan. Photograph: Screengrab

Sanju Samson's exceptional performance in India's fourth T20I against South Africa was overshadowed by an unfortunate incident in Johannesburg on Friday.

While the Indian batter was in full flight, one of his powerful sixes inadvertently struck a fan in the crowd.

The incident occurred in the 10th over, when Samson launched a massive hit over midwicket off Tristan Stubbs. Unfortunately, the ball landed directly on a spectator's face, causing visible discomfort and tears.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson seems to be apologising to the fan. Photograph: Screengrab

The injured fan was promptly attended to by the ground's medical staff, who administered an ice pack to reduce the swelling.