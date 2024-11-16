News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Sanju's Six Leaves Fan In Tears

Sanju's Six Leaves Fan In Tears

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 16, 2024 09:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sanju Samson

IMAGE: A mishap marred Sanju Samson's innings as a powerful six struck a fan. Photograph: Screengrab

Sanju Samson's exceptional performance in India's fourth T20I against South Africa was overshadowed by an unfortunate incident in Johannesburg on Friday.

While the Indian batter was in full flight, one of his powerful sixes inadvertently struck a fan in the crowd.

 

The incident occurred in the 10th over, when Samson launched a massive hit over midwicket off Tristan Stubbs. Unfortunately, the ball landed directly on a spectator's face, causing visible discomfort and tears.

Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Sanju Samson seems to be apologising to the fan. Photograph: Screengrab

The injured fan was promptly attended to by the ground's medical staff, who administered an ice pack to reduce the swelling.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
ICC asks BCCI to explain why India won't go to Pak
ICC asks BCCI to explain why India won't go to Pak
Rohit's Working Hard In Mumbai For Aus
Rohit's Working Hard In Mumbai For Aus
Did Pant Dismiss Bumrah With Bouncer?
Did Pant Dismiss Bumrah With Bouncer?
Is This India's Team For The Perth Test?
Is This India's Team For The Perth Test?
Jhansi fire: DNA test may be needed to identify babies
Jhansi fire: DNA test may be needed to identify babies
Diyas form 'Batoge to Katoge' slogan at Varanasi ghat
Diyas form 'Batoge to Katoge' slogan at Varanasi ghat
10 children killed in fire at Jhansi hospital NICU
10 children killed in fire at Jhansi hospital NICU

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
PIX: India's T20 dominance continues, seal SA series
PIX: India's T20 dominance continues, seal SA series
When It Was Bradman Versus India
When It Was Bradman Versus India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances