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Sanju-Sundar Stroll In The Tokyo Rain

By REDIFF CRICKET September 21, 2026 14:24 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Washington Sundar and Sanju Samson were spotted enjoying the Tokyo lights ahead of India's historic first-ever T20 International match against Japan, a fixture marking 75 years of diplomatic ties and serving as a warm-up for the Asian Games.

Washington Sundar and Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Washington Sundar and Sanju Samson in Tokyo. Photographs: Kind courtesy Washington Sundar/Instagram

Key Points

  • Washington Sundar and Sanju Samson explored Tokyo ahead of India's T20I match against Japan.
  • India is set to play its first-ever T20 International against Japan in Sano on Tuesday.
  • The match marks the beginning of celebrations for 75 years of India-Japan diplomatic relations.
  • The game is a precursor to India's Asian Games campaign in Aichi-Nagoya.
 

Washington Sundar and Sanju Samson enjoyed a rainy evening in Tokyo on Sunday, as the two cricketers relished a leisurely stroll in the glowing streets of the Japanese capital.

The Indian team which will play Japan in a one-off T20 International in Sano on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

Historic Cricket Encounter

Washington Sundar and Sanju Samson

This first-ever international match between the two teams is being accommodated ahead of India's Asian Games campaign in Aichi-Nagoya, kicking off celebrations to mark 75 years of India-Japan diplomatic relations.

'Clear umbrella and Tokyo lights,' said Sundar on Instagram.

The match will be played at the Sano international cricket ground, roughly 100 km from the bustling city of Tokyo where the Indian team landed on Sunday.

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