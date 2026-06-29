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'Sanju, Sooryavanshi Is Waiting In The Wings'

By REDIFF CRICKET June 29, 2026 17:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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'Sanju Samson is back to his normal stuff of being an inconsistent batter.'

Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Sanju Samson registers two golden ducks in a row. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Sanju Samson's inconsistent form highlighted after two consecutive golden ducks against Ireland.
  • Samson faces stiff competition for his spot, with young talent like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi emerging.
 

India's shock 2-0 T20I series defeat to Ireland in Belfast has once again put the spotlight on Sanju Samson after another forgettable outing.

The wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed for a golden duck for the second game in a row, with Ireland pacer Jai Moondra removing him off the very first ball of the chase.

During the live broadcast, Sanjay Manjrekar did not hold back, questioning Samson's long-standing inconsistency despite his success at the T20 World Cup.

'His T20 World Cup heroics certainly surprised many of us as well. This is why he was in and out of the white-ball team for so long,' Manjrekar said on air.

'He needs to be consistent because Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is waiting in the wings. He makes a big impact in one game and then fails in the next three or four. That's not the sign of a batter who can hold his place in the team for a long time.'

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